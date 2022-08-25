The No. 13 Boilers are hoping to open their regular season strong on Friday morning in the Tennessee Classic, the first of three games of a tournament in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Purdue volleyball, who finished 26-7 and made it to the Elite Eight last season, will face Bowling Green, Loyola Chicago and Tennessee this weekend, in that order.

The team lost five of their six starters last season, but retained many veteran players and added experience through new transfers. In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, head coach Dave Shondell said the team’s “ball-control players” have really stood out heading into this season, referring to the players getting playing time at libero.

He credits the leadership of senior defensive specialist Schermerhorn, who has played in all but two sets since her freshman year. Shondell said sophomore outside hitter Ali Hornung “looks like a different player this year than she did as a freshman.”

Shondell said senior defensive specialist Ava Torrance, who’s been on the bench in past seasons, was “playing out of her mind” along with junior defensive specialist Emily Brown, a transfer from Missouri

“They’ve made my nights a lot easier to sleep,” Shondell said, “because they look every bit as good as what we’ve had for many years”

The team will still have a lot on their plate as they step up to top teams this weekend.

The Boilers have won all three of their matches against Bowling Green since 2012, but the Falcons are following a successful season after falling two points short of a Mid-American Conference championship.

They return with almost all of their star players, and are slated to win both the MAC East Division and the MAC Tournament at the end of the year based on the conference’s coaches’ preseason poll.

Loyola, the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference regular season champion, have moved to the Atlantic 10 conference, where they were ranked third in the preseason poll.

The Boiler’s only loss against Tennessee came in 2004, with their most recent win in 2021. Although unranked, Tennessee did receive 83 points in the AVCA preseason poll.

“I expect a battle every time we step on the floor,” Shondell said. ”If you’re not tough enough, you’re not going to win. Not on this schedule”

The first game of the Tennessee Classic will begin Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. against Bowling Green.