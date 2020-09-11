Purdue Athletics reported three more positive COVID-19 cases among staff and student-athletes in a weekly statement released Friday morning.
The now 46 positive tests have come in a pool of 3,269 tests conducted since June. Last week, the department reported 43 positive cases and three new active cases. Those cases are still active, but no additional active cases have been reported.
No hospitalizations have been required and the department continues to conduct contact tracing for all positive cases, according to the statement.
The University overall has reported 339 total positive tests since Aug. 1, according to the Protect Purdue COVID-19 testing dashboard that updates daily.