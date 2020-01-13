The Indiana General Assembly has introduced a bill to designate basketball as the official state sport.

The bill, authored by Sen. John Crane, has been referred to the Committee on Public Policy and will be voted on after committee approval. If passed, it would take effect on July 1.

The bill argues that basketball should be the state sport because of — among other things — Butler University’s Hinkle Fieldhouse’s designation as a National Historic Landmark, the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and WNBA’s Fever and the continued popularity and good reputation of the movie “Hoosiers.”

If the General Assembly passes the bill, Indiana would become the 15th state in America to designate a state sport since Maryland established jousting as its state sport in 1962. The most recent designation came in 2018, when California chose surfing as its identifying sport. Other state sports include dog mushing in Alaska, pack burro racing in Colorado and rodeo in South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming.

Reactions from Purdue’s basketball teams have been universally in favor of the bill.

“That’s big time,” junior guard Karissa McLaughlin said. “I’ve always thought that Indiana was known for basketball.”

Players and coaches talked at length about how ingrained the culture of basketball has become in the state’s identity.

“We’ve always felt that basketball was the key sport,” women’s basketball head coach Sharon Versyp said. “We always felt that we had some of the best players in the history of the sport come from Indiana.”

Versyp also spoke about her own experiences with the sport.

“Everybody says you grow up with a basketball in your hand, and I totally did,” Versyp said.

Junior center Matt Haarms repeated Versyp’s assessment of Indiana basketball talent and talked about growing up around Indiana basketball.

Even players not originally from Indiana could comment on this culture. Senior guard Dominique Oden, originally from New Orleans, called Indiana basketball “more centralized” because of its prevalence in everyday conversation and activity.

Massachusetts also claims basketball as the “Sport of the Commonwealth,” as inventor James Naismith first taught the game at a Springfield YMCA. The bill justifies its claim with Naismith’s assertion that “basketball may have been invented in Massachusetts, but it was made for Indiana.”

“I think it’s just cool in general to have a state claim, so kudos to both states for doing it,” Oden said.

The bill also raises the question of a secondary designation. Three states have multiple state sports, distinguishing between team and individual efforts. The existence of the IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis 500 raises the possibility of a second distinction.

On the other hand, Versyp doesn’t believe racing culture is as ingrained in Indiana as basketball.

“They just come once a year,” she said. “Basketball is 24/7, 365 days a year.”