Cavalry Racing won the 64th Purdue Grand Prix after taking the lead early on and maintaining it for the vast majority of the race.
Freshman driver Jacob Peddycord earned a drink of the victory milk after a dominant final time of 1 hour, 13 minutes and 44.29 seconds. He finished seven laps ahead of Brandon Crawford of Crawford Racing.
Crawford took second for Crawford Racing and the Honors College Racing Crew 27 took third.
The Purdue Society of Women’s Engineers’ Gold team took the first place position early on, with second-place qualifier Olivia Riedling jumping ahead of Peddycord. But Cavalry was able to quickly overcome her kart.
After that, the lead was Peddycord's until the checkered flag was waved.