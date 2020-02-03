Spirits are high after the 76-66 women’s basketball victory against Michigan State on the road Thursday.

Junior guard Karissa McLaughlin, who made seven 3-pointers in the recent matchup, says the team’s mentality is in the perfect place as it gears up to face the Hoosiers (17-5, 7-3).

“I think that the energy around the locker room and stuff is really where it needs to be coming off a really great win on the road,” McLaughlin said. “I think it boosts the momentum as well, so I think we have all our energy going into the game.”

The Boilers lost 66-48 to Indiana earlier this season.

Head coach Sharon Versyp believes the team’s growth in chemistry and transition will give the Boilers an advantage in tonight’s matchup.

“I like the chemistry, like how we’re playing, but we have to stay consistent and continue it,” Versyp said. “IU is a tough opponent. They’re a good defensive team; they’re a good offensive team. So we gotta, you know, try to take them out of the rhythm a little bit.”

McLaughlin said Purdue is not the same team it was when it faced the Hoosiers in Bloomington in mid-January. She recounted the milestones the team achieved recently and the starters taking their performance to the next level.

“We’ve made some changes and people have stepped up,” McLaughlin said. “Ae’Rianna (Harris) has been playing incredible. Dominique (Oden) is playing incredible. ... We’re playing hard consistently. I feel like if we do all the things we’ve been doing the past three games, we’ll be right there with them.”

While the recent success gives the team more energy as it braces to face its No. 1 rival, Versyp says the Boilers are focused on improving from their last three games and staying consistent. They will be focused on playing great defense and scoring in transition.

“We take one day at a time, we take one game at a time,” Versyp said. “And (IU) obviously beat us down there. We need to keep rebounding and keep doing the things that we’ve been doing.”