Four-time Olympic javelin thrower Kara Winger is nearing the end of a highly successful career as a professional athlete, but the class of 2009 Purdue graduate says she still has one more “box to check.”

Winger, 36, is competing in the Diamond League, an elite series of track and field meets, with a chance to qualify for an invite-only finale weekend in early September. She’s signed up for two more meets, and she hopes in time she’ll surpass her personal best throw of 66.67 meters, a mark she last hit in 2010.

She recently threw a season-best 64.68 meters in the Bahamas on Sunday to become the 2022 North American, Central American, Caribbean Athletic Association champion.

“The only thing remaining in my career is that personal best,” Winger said. “If it doesn’t happen in the remaining weeks, then that’s okay. I’m still just happy to be here, but that would be the last absolute box I need to check to have everything I want out of my career.”

While competing as a Boilermaker, Winger claimed three Big Ten titles and a silver medal at the 2009 NCAA championships. The summer before her last college season, Winger won the 2008 U.S. Olympic Trials with a throw of 61.51 meters, which earned her a spot on Team USA to compete in Beijing.

Winger credits Purdue’s field coach specialist at the time, Rodney Zuyderwyk, as being the only reason she made her first Olympic team and said he was a huge reason she made it to the professional ranks.

“He was a decathlete and a very elite hurdler,” Winger said, “but (he had) a really good understanding of all the events and helped javelin throwers understand the running and the approach components.

“That was the absolute ideal scenario. I didn’t know that at the time, but I feel very lucky to have landed in that situation where I got a more well-rounded understanding of the javelin.”

Zuyderwyk is an Australian native who came to Purdue in 2001, he said. Winger popped up on his radar after dominating high school javelin in the state of Washington.

“Basically, as soon as I met her, I knew, ‘Yes, I want this person,’” Zuyderwyk said. “She was the nicest, kindest, most outgoing and genuine person. Then on top of that, physically, it looked like she was going to have a lot of potential.”

Winger said the John Purdue Club paid to send Zuyderwyk to coach her at the 2008 Olympics, and it was a special experience to see him enjoying the games. The last time he was at an Olympics was in 2000 in his home country, but he was sidelined with an injury.

Both Winger and Zuyderwyk returned to West Lafayette for one more track season in 2009, where he coached her through her best season at the collegiate level.

“(Winger) had a great year, and she ended up going out with a bang when she won the USA championship again, proving that it wasn’t a fluke the year before,” he said. “With back-to-back wins at that level, she kind of established herself as the lead javelin thrower for the country.”

Making the transition to a professional athlete in 2010, Winger signed a contract with ASICS and traded in Slayter Hill for the Chula Vista Olympic Training Center in San Diego, California.

“I was lucky enough to be coming into good throws at a time when I could sign a well structured contract,” Winger said. “I think where people can get stuck is when they have to get a full-time job right after graduation to support themselves and still try to improve as an athlete.”

While still competing internationally, Winger, who graduated from Purdue with a degree in nutrition, fitness and health, earned an MBA with a concentration in accounting from DeVry University in 2016 on a scholarship from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

She works in social media marketing for Parity, a company working to supply women athletes with sponsorship opportunities and image-branding tips.

In the meantime, Winger has continued to rack up USATF outdoor championships, picking up her ninth in 2021, and qualified for a few more Olympics while she was at it.

She was voted one of the captains of the Team USA track and field team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. This turned out to be the first step towards receiving one of the greatest honors given to any Olympian, becoming the nation’s flag bearer.

Winger explained that the next step is for a round of voting to occur on the Team USA Delegation app, where every athlete from every sport on Team USA could vote for a captain. This round of voting narrowed the choice down to two finalists: Will Claye, a triple jumper, and Winger.

Winger said she became very emotional when, after the second round of voting, she found out she had been chosen to be the flag bearer.

“I could not believe that this could be a possible reality in my life,” Winger said.

After the closing ceremonies, Winger posted a photo on Instagram showing off a pristine white Team USA jacket, carrying the U.S. flag alongside the other nations.

“I’ll never top it. And that feels right.”