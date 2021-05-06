Two members of the incoming fall Purdue volleyball team - Ali Hornung and Sydney Yim - were named Gatorade State Volleyball Player of the Year for Indiana and Massachusetts, respectively.
The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court for every state, according to a Purdue news release Thursday. All 50 honorees will be submitted for Gatorade National Player of the Year, which will be announced in June.
Purdue's No. 9 nationally ranked signing class also includes a pair of Under Armour High School All-Americans with Hornung's first team honor and Raven Colvin's honorable mention.
Hornung, who will be an outside hitter/defensive specialist for Purdue, hails from New Albany, Indiana, and is sister to a current Boilermaker, Marissa Hornung.
Yim, a product of Newburyport, Massachusetts, recorded 178 assists and 102 kills this past season, leading the Clippers (9-3) to the Cape Ann League Tournament semifinals.