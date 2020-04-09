As public parks and outdoor spaces empty out or close completely in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, one public space has been running with little change: the golf course.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order, issued on March 23, left room for golf courses in Indiana to remain open with the language that said “open outdoor recreation areas” were considered essential activities.

Local venues Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex and West Lafayette Country Club are still open and scheduling tee times. By the time Holcomb’s order went out, Birck had already modified its operating procedure, moving away from golf carts to a walking course and reducing the maximum capacity at the driving range, according to Dan Ross, an associate professional at the complex.

Birck has also revamped the cup design on greens. Instead of a hole, the plastic cup insert in the hole has been flipped over. The geometry of the insert and hole means that flipping the cup makes it taller than the hole, creating an above-ground target for the golfer. Instead of retrieving the ball by hand from the hole and contacting a risky surface, the ball just needs to contact the raised surface.

The Indiana Professional Golfers Association reached out to the governor’s office after its declaration to confirm that golf was covered by the executive order. Chris Obergfell, a golfer at Birck, said the inclusion of courses made sense.

“Golf courses are fine. You’re really not that close to people pretty much the entire time,” Obergfell said. “The closest you are to people is in the tee box.”

Obergfell and his roommates, who were golfing with him, have been physically distancing during this period and were distancing during their round.

“I’m not worried personally about myself, I’m more worried about getting (the virus) and then giving it to somebody who could be affected,” Obergfell said.

Because golf is a non-contact sport in a wide-open space, social distancing is easier to achieve during a game than on a basketball court.

One concern about courses comes from the number of high-traffic objects present in the area. Golfers may share physical contact with flag sticks, golf carts and items in the pro shop, possibly presenting a more immediate danger when considering points of transmission for the virus, Ross said.

Birck’s preventive measures also included closing the clubhouse and driving range building, moving to online-only payments and extending the gaps between tee times from 10 minutes to 20 minutes to further spread out groups. Ross said the course is still filling its tee times, but the extra spacing has meant a reduction in business.

West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis praised the community’s adherence to the measures imposed and advised by federal, state and local authorities. Even in incidents where a violation is reported, Dennis said the offenders have immediately complied with the authorities present.

“This isn’t like a football weekend,” Dennis said. “This is a serious thing, and people are taking it seriously.”

Sports reporter Gracie Pike contributed reporting.