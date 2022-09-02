Purdue’s record remained unscathed after it pulled off a suspenseful 3-2 victory against Utah, following a fourth set that came down to the final few points,

Coming into its fifth game, the No. 11 Purdue volleyball team was determined to surpass their previous four-game win streak to start the 2021 season and stay in the top half of the NCAA rankings as they played Utah in the second of three matches in the Reamer Club Xtra Special tournament.

Purdue (4-0) and Utah (3-1) have only played three times in their schools’ histories, with the Utes leading the all-time series 2-1. In their most recent matchup in 2017, the Boilermakers came out with a 3-1 loss in Salt Lake City, UT.

A strong 7-1 start to set one propelled by two serving aces from senior defensive specialist Maddie Schermerhorn forced the Utes to regroup and take an early timeout. When Utah came back within 3 points at 14-11, Purdue ran away with the set, extending their lead 24-16.

Sophomore middle blocker Raven Colvin and fifth-year senior middle blocker Hannah Clayton led Purdue with four kills a piece. Freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson added three kills and a block.

Clayton discussed how her new starting role has helped her to build chemistry with her new teammates and how that has translated to a great performance.

“Having that locked in focus and unwavering communication even when it’s tight is something that is really coming together for us and it shows”, Clayton said.

Purdue found itself down 4-8 early in set two, but after being down by as much as 5 points, the Boilermakers retook the lead 15-13, forcing the Utes to take another timeout. A back-and-forth battle ensued for both teams, which Utah ultimately won.

The Utes’ set two victory was highlighted by the performance of fifth-year outside hitter Madelyn Robinson, leading both teams in kills with 11. For Purdue, Hudson led the way with six kills, giving her nine for the game.

The third set was neck and neck as it was seemingly a tradeoff for points for both teams. Clayton, however, took over the set with five kills, getting the crowd on their feet.

Controversy arose when the officials claimed a touch call against Purdue. You could hear the yelling from the sold-out Holloway Gymnasium from across campus.

Clayton commented on the crowd influence and how playing in her first sold-out crowd at Holloway was a surreal experience.

“I knew what I was getting into,” Clayton said. “Coming from Iowa, I’ve played against this crowd quite a few times, but I was excited to be on the home side.”

After review, however, it was overturned, leaving the Boilermakers with a 5-point lead late in the third set.

Purdue took the third set 25-18 to give them a 2-1 lead in the game. Clayton led the team with 12 kills, and with Hudson right behind her at 11. Although Schermerhorn wasn’t filling up the stat sheet, she had multiple seemingly impossible digs that kept the Boilermakers’ rally alive.

A 6-1 Utah run to start the fourth set forced Purdue to regroup and take a timeout. That timeout made all of the difference because just when hope looked lost, Purdue came all the way back to tie the game 7-7.

Head coach Dave Shondell commented on his message to the team during timeouts in tightly contested situations and how he motivated them to elevate their play.

“It’s something that we have preached since our first preseason practice – the toughest teams are going to win those close sets and those close matches, Shondell said.”

By the end of the fourth set, Holloway was electric as the Boilermakers crawled back from another point deficit bringing the score within one. The team’s comeback proved to be in vain as the Utes took set four 28-26.

It was all Robinson for the Utes with 23 total kills.er performance was too much for Purdue to handle in the fourth set. For the Boilermakers, Hudson took the lead in kills during the match at 16 and Colvin’s total reached 13 along with some huge blocks to keep Purdue afloat.

A 4-1 start for Purdue quickly evaporated as the Utes made a run to tie it at 4 a piece in the fifth set. Colvin had an answer to that however as she made 2 incredibles aces to put Purdue up by 4 late in the set.

After a tight battle, the Boilermakers took the fifth set 15-9 to win the match 3-2 at Holloway.

Coach Shondell commented on how he feels about his team from their performance in tonight’s match and remaining undefeated in a very good Big Ten conference with Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ohio State being in the top 10 rankings.

“They encourage each other, they play hard, they practice hard, they are coachable and so for this group to be 5-0 after playing 4 teams that might be in the NCAA tournament, it’s a pretty good start,” Shondell said.

Purdue will return home tomorrow for a matchup with the Milwaukee Panthers (1-4). This match will air on Big Ten Plus