Men’s golf shaved off 15 strokes from the first round to the second, climbing eight spots on the leaderboard and finishing fifth in its season opener.

The Boilermakers played in the Badger Invitational, an event initially scheduled for three rounds, beginning Sunday. Heavy rain that morning eventually led to a saturated, unplayable course and a canceled first round.

The Boilers’ top golfer, junior Herman Sekne, suffered an injury during the practice round earlier that week. Head coach Rob Bradley said he was taken back to West Lafayette so trainers could get him ready for the next event, noting Sekne was “already doing a lot better.”

Bradley said the course ended up draining really well, despite the consistent rain in the Monday round played

“The reason we didn’t play well in the first round wasn’t really weather related,” Bradley said. “We made some silly mistakes: a lot of short-sided misses and some three-puts that cost us.”

Purdue finished 17 strokes behind the event winner, Texas A&M, which amassed an 11-stroke gap between second-place Wisconsin, the host of the event.

Senior Nick Dentino had his best single-day performance since his freshman year on Tuesday. Dentino posted a bogey-less 4-under score of 68, leading his team and tying for 16th overall.

“(Dentino) played really well in the (Tuesday) round, which is more like how he’s been playing. I was a little surprised he didn’t play better in the (Monday) round actually,” Bradley said. “His game is definitely trending in the right direction, and I think he’ll be really solid for us (down the line).”

Finishing second for the team and tying for 20th overall was junior Nels Surtani. The invite was Surtani’s fifth event as a Boilermaker and his Tuesday round score was his sixth career round of even-par or better.

Both junior Luke Prall and senior Peyton Snoeberger finished the event 4-over and tied for 53rd overall. Prall’s first round was marred by two triple-bogeys, the first occurring on his second hole of the day. He recovered in the second round, picking up four birdies and carding 2-under. Snoeberger shot a 74 both days, birdying the 11th hole both times.