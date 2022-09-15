Purdue volleyball started its two-game Holloway Gymnasium homestand with a win over Northern Kentucky in three sets in the Stacey Clark Classic.

Early in the match, the Boilermakers (8-1) struggled to pull ahead, especially in the second set, which ended 25-23 in the Boilers' favor. It wasn't until the third set that the team found its rhythm, exploding offensively and putting away the Norse (1-9), 25-12.

Head coach Dave Shondell said he thought Purdue was "flat early in the match" and credits Northern Kentucky for playing a hard-fought match.

"(Northern Kentucky) out-served us, and they out-passed us today," Shondell said, "and because of that, they stayed in the game with us."

The Boilermakers got out to a strong start in the first match, but a string of errors kept things close.

Freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson said she thinks being back in front a packed home crowd contributed to the Boilers' "nervous energy" at the start but noted they "needed to clean up (their) errors at the start."

A similar strong start was nowhere to be found for the Boilers in the second set. The team found itself down 9-4 with "their backs against the wall," Shondell said.

"All of a sudden," Shondell said, "you recognize you're in a match, and it's not going to be a routine situation. You're going to have to compete, turn things on, raise the intensity level and focus more."

Hudson led the team in kills with 15 and a career best clip of .500. Fifth-year middle blocker Hannah Clayton had eight kills with an even better hitting percentage of .538.

"Hannah works so hard, and it's great to see her flourish on the floor," Hudson said. "We get to bounce off each other, and it keeps us together (with) kind of an 'I've got your back mentality.'"

Shondell said the third set saw Northern Kentucky start to "fall apart."

"We were blocking balls and finally started serving tough," Shondell said, "but it was a good opportunity for us to get our entire roster in at the end of the match."

Sophomore middle blocker Raven Colvin had eight total blocks in the match, with four coming consecutively in the third set to help Purdue surge ahead of Northern Kentucky.

Purdue plays next at 4 p.m. Saturday in Holloway against Ball State in the Classic.