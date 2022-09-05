The Purdue cross-country team opened the 2022 season Friday with a second and third place finish.
The Boilermakers traveled to Valparaiso, Indiana, for the Winrow Open, which included Notre Dame, Western Michigan and Valparaiso.
The women earned second on the 5k course and the men placed third in the 6k event.
Purdue sent 18 runners, 10 men and eight women, to the competition. Three women and one man made their collegiate debut.
“We are excited to get the season started,” cross-country coach John Oliver said in a press release. “The men executed the race plan well. At this time of the year, we wanted to work on racing together. The women who raced today went out there and competed tough. Those at the front did a great job of being strong in the storm.”
The fastest finish came from freshman Katherine Rumsey, who came in fourth overall in her collegiate debut with a time of 18:19.2.
The 2022 season continues in two weeks when the Boilermakers go to the John McNichols Invitational on Sept. 17. It is the first of two trips to Terre Haute, Indiana, for Purdue this season, along with the NCAA Great Lakes Regional in November.