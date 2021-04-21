Approximately 135,000 fans will be allowed into Indianapolis Motor Speedway Memorial Day weekend to witness the 105th Indy 500, the speedway confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
The fan attendance, which comes out to a little under 40% of the track's 400,000-person capacity, was determined "in close consultation with state and local health officials," per a statement. The plan was also approved by the Marion County Health Department, according to the same statement.
“Our fans mean everything to us, and we can’t wait to welcome them ‘Back Home Again’ for this year’s Indy 500,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said in the statement. “The city and state have worked with us to identify the appropriate health and safety precautions so that we can successfully host a limited but very enthusiastic crowd.
"The health and safety of everyone coming to IMS, along with Central Indiana and the Hoosier State, have been paramount throughout this process.”
The speedway will mandate public health guidelines for all fans in attendance, including face coverings, social distancing and temperature checks upon entry.
Race Day General Admissions tickets also will not be sold, meaning fans will not have access to the infield for the race. The omission of those tickets means the non-race events that would happen around the race day itself have been canceled, per the statement.