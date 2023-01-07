Depth and range in Penn State’s offense pushed it ahead to gain the win over the visiting Purdue.

The Boilermakers (17-12, 7-12, Big Ten) fell 60-70 to Penn State (11-5, 2-3, Big Ten) Saturday afternoon inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

Purdue struggled early, trailing at the end of the second quarter until nearly the end of the game when it took and held a lead for 2 minutes and 51 seconds — the team’s only one all game.

Purdue ended the game with 21 turnovers in comparison to the much more manageable 15 that Penn State marked down.

Head coach for Penn State Carolyn Kieger said after their loss to Michigan, ]their goal as a team was to be more aggressive and to get to the free throw line more, and they demonstrated that clearly on Saturday.

15 personal fouls from Purdue sent Penn State to the line a multitude of times, allowing the Nittany Lions to capitalize on free throws nearing the second half.

Fifth-year leading scorer Lasha Petree fouled out early in the second half, causing teammate fifth-year forward Caitlyn Harper to pick up her slack scoring 20 points throughout the entire game.

Petree, with her limited time in the game due to fouling problems scored 12 points coming from an equal amount of 3-pointers, layups, and free throws.

Penn State in the end excelled in the paint with aggressiveness and attacking on rebounds gaining 15 of its 60 points off second-chance points.

Purdue will take on Michigan on Tuesday in Mackey Arena at 6:30 p.m.