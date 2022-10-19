The Boilermakers are nearing the finish line of the season.

After weathering eight tough conference games, the young team gazes at the conclusion of their season.

“We’re a resilient group,” head coach Drew Roff said. “For many of the younger players, we want to create some momentum heading into the off-season.”

Minnesota and Maryland are the team’s last shot at pulling off a Big Ten win, and it may be their best shot, too. Maryland is on a seven-game losing streak and Minnesota is in the lower half of the Big Ten standings.

It helps that the Boilers have built offensive momentum in their last two outings, scoring two goals against both Iowa and Indiana.

“As the season has gone on, we’ve just developed more chemistry,” sophomore midfielder Abigail Roy said.

With the departure of many senior players from last year’s team — Sarah Griffith, Marissa Bova and Maya Lambert, just to name a few — the team has been rebuilt around many younger players.

For Roy, this meant having to build new chemistry and stepping into a leadership role as a sophomore.

“We have so many freshmen that need people to encourage them and to be examples on and off the pitch,” Roy said. “I know what I needed as a freshman, and I try to give that to the younger players.”

Many of the younger players have taken off in their new environment. Freshman forward Kayla Budish was able to score against Iowa and is second in goals for Purdue.

The attackers seemed to have finally clicked, developing chemistry that has added to the potency of the offense.

The defense, on the other hand, has continued to lag behind. After building a 2-0 lead against Iowa, two goals in the second half cost the team a win.

“It felt worse than a (normal) tie, because of (having lost) the lead,” Roff said. “We let the disappointment of giving up that goal linger a little longer than it should (have).”

It was nearly the same story against Indiana, where the team conceded two goals back to back. However, a goal in the second half saved the game for the Boilers, allowing them to keep the Golden Boot.

Roff chose to start only freshmen on the backline for most of the games this season, a position that typically demands experience and seniority to perform.

If Purdue wants to achieve a win, the defense will need to remain resilient.

The blueprint is there for the Boilers to get their first conference win in these last two games. The offense needs to sustain the chemistry and success it has found, and the defense needs to hold strong for the entire game.