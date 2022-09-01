The volleyball team will play at Holloway Gymnasium for the first time this season.

The No. 11 Boilermakers (3-0) will face Bradley (1-2) and Utah (2-1) Friday and Milwaukee (0-3) Saturday as part of the Reamer Club Xtra Special Premier.

“Bradley and Milwaukee are mid-major programs that are expected to do well in their leagues,” head coach Dave Shondell said. “Utah, out in the Pac-12, has been a team that has finished in the top five or six traditionally. They have a lot of really good athletes that are big and physical, and they’ll play like a Big Ten team.”

Utah was ranked No. 22 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll, but was dropped from the top 25 after a 1-3 loss to No. 20 Kansas.

The home opener will come off the heels of Purdue football’s season opener Thursday night against Penn State, which Shondell hopes will add to the energy of the series.

“It’s going to be an exciting week here,” Shondell said. “Hopefully a lot of those fans will hang around for Friday to watch a couple of matches.”

Spots in the Boiler Block Party, the volleyball student section, sold out in two hours this year. Senior outside hitter Maddy Chinn said the environment is something the team looks forward to every year.

“I think the best word you could possibly describe it as is electric,” Chinn said. “The volume is insane. Sometimes you can’t even hear (Shondell). The volume and knowing that these students are all cheering for us and have our backs is something that motivates us (during) the game.”

In the Tennessee Classic, Purdue took just 10 sets to dispose of three teams, dropping just one set to Tennessee (1-2).

In her first collegiate games, freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson was lights out, leading the team in kills and earning a slew of accolades, including the Tennessee Classic MVP, Big Ten Freshman of the Week and Big Ten Player of the Week.

Shondell compared Hudson to former Purdue outside hitter Ariel Turner, who Shondell described as the best outside hitter he’s had at Purdue.

“Eva is similar in size (and) similar in natural talent,” Shondell said. “(Turner) had an unbelievable ability to know what was going on on the defensive side of the floor and (was able to) find openings. Eva will continue to learn that, but she really plays hard. And that’s the thing that this group needs, somebody that goes out and just fights all the time.”

Another player who stood out was fifth-year setter Grace Balenseifer, who Shondell brought in after Purdue lost the first set to the Volunteers.

“Grace is a veteran that has a lot of confidence and delivers a great ball,” Shondell said. “She performed really well and our players responded well and that made a difference.

Purdue jumped two spots ahead in the AVCA poll, from No. 13 to No. 11.

“I’m convinced we’re a lot better than some people may have thought we were going to be,” Shondell said.

Purdue begins with a doubleheader Friday, starting against Bradley at 10 a.m. and Utah at 6:30 p.m. The first game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network+ and the second on the Big Ten Network. The Boilers end the weekend Saturday against Milwaukee at 3 p.m., which will be streamed on BTN+.