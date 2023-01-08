The Boilermakers started the second half on fire and went on a 12-0 run. The run started with a Fletcher Loyer 3-pointer and ended with a Braden Smith to Zach Edey alley-oop dunk.

No. 1 Purdue (15-1, 4-1 Big Ten) never looked back after trailing in the first half against Penn State (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) as they took down the Nittany Lions 76-63.

Edey led the team in scoring, finishing with 30 points and was 14 of 21 from the field. The junior center also picked up 13 rebounds to end the night with his 12th double-double of the season.

Forty-two of Purdue's 76 points came from within the paint.

Despite being ahead 37-31 after the first half, it was a slow start for the Nittany Lions after not scoring till the 15:58 mark in the second half. A Jalen Pickett steal led to a wide-open dunk by Kebba Njie.

Lion’s guard Pickett showed out for the Nittany Lions. In the first half, Pickett scored 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting and was 3 for 3 from deep. He finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

It seemed as if Penn State might pick up some momentum after a 3-pointer by Camren Wynter brought them within 5, but the Boilers quickly answered with an Edey layup and another Loyer three, extending the lead to 50-42 at the 13:58 mark.

The freshman guard combo of Loyer and Smith stepped up once again. Loyer finished with 17 points and was 6 of 11 from the field and 4 of 7 from deep. Smith added 15 points but also picked up six rebounds and seven assists.

The Boilers beat the Nittany Lions on the boards, out rebounding them 36-25, Edey and Smith being the biggest factor.

Penn State was hitting the 3 ball in the first half, the Nittany Lions shot 50% from the 3-point line while being 6 of 12. It wasn’t the same outcome for Penn State from deep, as it finished the game 8 of 22 for 36%.

Purdue had one of its better games from beyond the arc, finishing 8 of 18 for 44%.

The Boilermakers will return to Mackey Arena on Friday, to take on Nebraska at 7:00 p.m.