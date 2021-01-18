Former University of Florida safeties coach Ron English has been hired to the Boilermakers staff to coach the cornerbacks.
He fills the spot formerly held by Greg Brown, who spent two years at Purdue before being relieved of his duties on December 18th. It was just one day after defensive coordinator Bob Diaco was let go from the team after ending the season with four straight losses.
English was able to help coach a defense that gained 16 total turnovers and returned one turnover for a touchdown.
Before coaching the safeties at the University of Florida, English coached the safeties at Mississippi State in 2017, was the defensive coordinator for San Diego State in 2016, and spent four years as the head coach of Eastern Michigan, where he went 11-46.
One of his most notable roles was as defensive coordinator for the Louisville Cardinals, where he and Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm coached under then head coach Steve Kragthorpe in 2008.
English will join new defensive line coach Mark Hagen as the second hire of the offseason so far. English, Hagen, and co-defensive coordinator and Purdue mainstay Anthony Poindexter are the three confirmed coaches on Purdue's defensive coaching staff. This leaves only the linebackers coach and defensive coordinator spots open for next year's roster.
Purdue still has yet to name a defensive coordinator, but will have two experienced position coaches in Hagen and English, who have combined for over 48 years of coaching experience.