Purdue football's upcoming game against No. 10 Wisconsin has been canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases among Wisconsin players and staff, according to a Wisconsin Athletics press release.
The game will not be rescheduled.
There have been five positive COVID-19 tests recorded since Saturday, with three of those being student athletes and two being staff members, according to the release. Between Oct. 27 and yesterday, 10 student-athletes and 11 staff members have tested positive.
There are currently 27 active cases in the program, all since Saturday, including 15 football student-athletes and 12 staff members.
"We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday," University of Wisconsin Athletics Director Barry Alvarez said in the release. "We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible."
Purdue Athletics Director Mike Bobinski released a statement Tuesday afternoon about the decision.
"While we looked forward to our game this weekend against Wisconsin, we understand the Badgers' decision to cancel based on medical advice and their need to control any additional transmission of the virus within their team and staff," Bobinski said. "The health, well-being and safety of all student-athletes, coaches and staff remains the top priority for the entire Big Ten and will continue to guide decision-making."