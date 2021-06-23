4/18/21 Purdue from Above, Athletics Facilities

The Tippecanoe County Board of Health will allow Ross-Ade Stadium and Holloway Gymnasium to be at full capacity for the fall sports season, per a Purdue Athletics news release.

The county will not mandate social distancing or masks at football or volleyball games.

"We are excited to welcome the Boilermaker family back in both Ross-Ade Stadium and Holloway Gymnasium this fall and appreciate our local and campus officials' support in reaching this exciting milestone," Athletics Director  Mike Bobinski said in the release.

All pre-game festivities will also be reinstated, including tailgating and halftime performances.

Decisions about the capacity of Mackey Arena and other athletic venues will be announced soon, officials said.

