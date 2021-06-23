The Tippecanoe County Board of Health will allow Ross-Ade Stadium and Holloway Gymnasium to be at full capacity for the fall sports season, per a Purdue Athletics news release.
The county will not mandate social distancing or masks at football or volleyball games.
"We are excited to welcome the Boilermaker family back in both Ross-Ade Stadium and Holloway Gymnasium this fall and appreciate our local and campus officials' support in reaching this exciting milestone," Athletics Director Mike Bobinski said in the release.
All pre-game festivities will also be reinstated, including tailgating and halftime performances.
Decisions about the capacity of Mackey Arena and other athletic venues will be announced soon, officials said.