The NCAA's Division I Board of Directors approved several changes to league policy in a Friday videoconference, including hosting fall sports championships in the spring.
This move appears to come in response to the Big Ten and Pac-12 Conferences' decision to postpone all fall sports, with proposals now in the works to play winter or spring seasons.
"We understand it will be complicated and different, and we're not certain how it will look," said acting board chair and president of Texas State University Denise Trauth in a press release. "But we believe it's important to try to give students that championship experience."
The board also approved several student-athlete protections in the same conference.
"All fall sport student-athletes will receive both an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it," the NCAA said in a statement.
Member schools cannot condition athlete participation with a waiver of rights regarding COVID-19 or modify scholarships if student-athletes choose not to participate in their season.
Additionally, senior athletes who choose to exercise their additional year of eligibility will not count against team scholarship limits next season, per the statement.