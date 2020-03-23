A group of students is working to make competitive, production car racing a staple of Purdue.

Production car racing is when a team takes a street car, makes modifications to the engine and brake systems and installs a roll cage to make it suitable for racing.

“What we’re doing is taking cars that you’d see on the street, putting a cage in it, and then we want to race that,” said Zach Nelson, club president and freshman in the College of Engineering.

The group hopes to race in the ChampCar Endurance Series or World Racing League. Both of these series are designed to allow amateur racers the chance to compete in pro-level endurance events.

While the ultimate mission is to build a functioning racing car, one of the main purposes of the group is to educate members at any level of interest in automotive mechanics.

Nelson said it’s 33% racing, 33% building on existing knowledge and 33% applying what students learn in their classes to real-world scenarios.

Most of the education will be in automotive mechanics, but the club also focuses on learning how to begin and run an organization like this.

Racing is an expensive hobby. Entering a race in ChampCar can range from $1,000 to $2,800. That doesn’t include entry fees, racing suits and other costs that come along the way. Both ChampCar and WRL place limits on the race cars, so they can’t be rated at more than 500 points. The point system is how the series evaluates and then rates the cars based on modifications.

The club said it isn’t worried about getting enough money, and spent a portion of a recent meeting discussing fundraising options. Nelson said corporate sponsorships could bring in a lot of money for gear.

“We have several things in the works with that already,” he said.

Nelson said few universities offer a group like this.

“That’s what elevates us above all other engineering students coming out of other universities,” Nelson said.

The club’s progress has been slowed by both the Office of Risk Management and Student Activities and Organizations.

Nelson said he thinks the process is taking extra time because the two organizations are trying to ensure safety.

“They’re taking precautions to make sure they know what to do if something does happen, how to if something does happen, how to handle stuff like liability and insurance,” he said.

Neither SAO nor Risk Management replied to requests for comment.

“From what I understand, Risk Management is kind of where our documents are,” Nelson said.

The club would aim to open the doors for individuals who have an interest in racing but no place to start.

“Everyone thinks race cars are cool,” said Teo Bagnoli, lead engineer and a sophomore in the College of Engineering. “But everyone thinks driving race cars is a lot cooler.”