Purdue men’s basketball head coach Matt Painter has been selected to coach the USA Basketball men’s select team.
Painter, alongside coaches Orlando Magics’ Jamahl Mosley and the Indiana Pacers’ Jim Boylen, will help train the USA Basketball’s national team for the FIBA Men’s World Cup in Indonesia and the Philippines next month, according to news reports.
Painter started his career with USA Basketball in 2009, when he was assistant coach for the gold-medal-winning team at the FIBA World Championships. He was head coach in 2011 and 2017 for the World University Games.
Mosley will be this year’s select team’s head coach, training players including Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Jalen Williams.
Boiler fans can buy tickets for the 2023-24 Purdue basketball season now. Last year, Purdue won the Big Ten regular season and posted a 29-6 record. Six of last year's highest-scoring players will return this season.