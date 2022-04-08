The Purdue equestrian team has a lot “riding” on it as it heads into the regional final competition, where the winner will go onto a national competition.
After another very successful regular season the team is traveling to compete in the Zones competition at Texas Tech University, this Saturday.
The equestrian team is considered a club sports team at Purdue which means they don’t get as much recognition as revenue sports, such as football and basketball. However, senior co-captain Amelia Buckmaster said that despite the lack of recognition, the team overall has been very successful.
Buckmaster is a senior from Michigan majoring in nursing and minoring in psychology. She has been around horse all her life because her mother even being a Purdue equestrian team alumnus. Buckmaster started on the team as a freshman as the alumni representative and was ultimately named team captain in 2020.
“The equestrian team is the best team Purdue doesn’t know they have,” Buckmaster said.
Current junior team member and captain in waiting for next year, Emma Schnolis, added to this idea attributing the lack of awareness of the team to students not being able to see practices and competitions.
“Purdue doesn’t have a facility right now where we could host a show even if we would want to,” she said. “The hope is that in the future, we could build our own and have it be a part of the agriculture department.”
Schnolis then described the process of how the five horses that the team uses are boarded and “rented” saying that some of the horses are owned by the team’s coach and the other horse owners let the team use their horses for free during their season.
The team is made up of students of all skill levels. Whether it be people who have competed at national levels or people who have never ridden a horse before, the club’s main goal is to try to introduce people to horses and get to know them better.
Buckmaster emphasized the importance of learning new things believing that anyone, no matter what skill level, can always improve and learn something new.
“You are never done learning,” she said. “There is always a new horse that will throw something new at you, there are always going to be new issues, so it’s always a learning opportunity.”
Schnolis also spoke about how although many people on the team grow up with different horse backgrounds, the values behind why they chose equestrian are the same.
“I think it starts as just a curiosity, but to really stay in the sport and to commit to the level of the riders on the team, you have to really have a passion for it,” she said. “You have to love a lot of the aspects of it, not just the riding part.”
Schnolis talked about her background saying that although she didn’t grow up around horses, her parents just knew from a young age that she loved horses.
“My parents joke that when I was super little, I always wanted Barbie horses, Target horses and really anything horse related,” Schnolis said.
At every regular season competition, points are accumulated by winning events, and these points count toward the regional standings of Purdue, Indiana, IUPUI, Butler, Illinois and a few other schools. Once the regular season comes to a close, the top team in the region qualifies for Zones and the top 2 teams from Zones qualify for the national competition.
Schnolis talked about the interesting set of rules that the team follows at their competitions according to the Intercollegiate Equestrian Association. She described the fact that the judge’s focus is really on the rider more than it is on the horse and the rider’s ability to adjust to a horse that they are unfamiliar with.
An interesting aspect of the competitions, is the schools that host the competitions supply the horses for them to ride and the way that they are picked is through a lottery system.
“It shows the depth of the rider’s abilities, how adaptable they are and it looks a lot at their form and positioning on a horse that they have never ridden before,” Schnolis said.
She also talked about what a typical competition looks like for the team explaining that depending on a rider’s skill level, events usually range from flat (no jumping) to high-level jumping of up to 3 feet.
With the exception of the COVID-19 year in 2020, the team has qualified for Zones in each of the last 10 years. Having been as successful and consistent as the team has in the last decade, Buckmaster expressed her admiration for the team for being so successful and committed.
“I am so extremely proud of our team for being so successful because it really does fall on everyone’s shoulders and everyone handles the pressure so well,” Buckmaster said.
While weekly practices focus on learning, improving, and practicing techniques, the team actually watches a lot of film from professional riders and applies some of its skills to the team’s riding.
Schnolis described the breakdown of team practices in more detail. She mentioned that everyone is split up into lesson groups depending on their skill levels and that the team usually practices on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with a riding lesson only being once a week.
“We do something different every week and our coach does a good job not only focusing on the competition aspect, but also making it (practice) fun for us,” Schnolis said.
Buckmaster explained the necessary physical and mental strategies that go into preparing for a high-level competition like Zones. She said horses can sense the stress of their rider, which further emphasizes the need for de-stressing.
“Riding is 85% mental,” she said. “Keeping yourself calm and collected is so important.”
Leadership and motivation especially are important aspects of co-captains Buckmaster and senior Paige Lewand’s roles this season. While maintaining a steady mental state and de-stressing are important, Buckmaster gave a lot of credit to Lewand for being a strong leader. She said Lewand seemingly always knows just what to say to motivate the team.
“(Lewand) is exceptionally talented when it comes to leadership,” Buckmaster said. “She is a wonderfully uplifting person. Paige leads by example and believes that it’s not what you say to people, it's how you make them feel.”
She and her team hope to accomplish in the upcoming Zones competition, Buckmaster enthusiastically expressed her high expectations and goals for her team and feels confident about her team performing well.
“We’re going for all the marbles,” she said. “We’re in it to win this one, but more importantly, we want to have fun.”
The Zones competition will take place on Saturday April 9th and Sunday April 10th at Texas Tech University. Times have not yet been announced.