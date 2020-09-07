With club sports on an indefinite hold, many teams are taking extra caution in conjunction with the Córdova Recreational Sports Center.
The fencing club has been suspended from doing in-person conditioning indefinitely because of safety concerns. They are still allowed to do online meetings.
Teams now have to submit their plans to the Co-Rec for approval to make sure that COVID-19 guidelines are being properly followed. The Co-Rec has set guidelines about how many people are allowed in a space at one time and how equipment should be handled by students.
“I had to make a presentation about how I’m going to run practices and then I had to present it in front of a board of Co-Rec employees,” said Mercedes DeMoss, a senior in the College of Science and president of Purdue’s fencing club.
The presentation contained specific information about how DeMoss would handle things like conditioning, training and equipment rentals. The board worked with DeMoss to come up with a plan that would keep students safe.
Prior to the news of their suspension, the fencing club had decided to reduce the number of participants at each practice. Originally, DeMoss wanted to hold practices outside, but was told she would have to share the northwest intramural fields with other groups if she did.
The team used to host up to 40 participants at its largest practices, but the maximum was shrunk to eight at a time as to not have too many people in the same room at the same time. The small practices made it difficult for newer members to learn basic techniques as they did not have as many veterans to rely on, DeMoss said.
Aside from setting the basic guidelines, the Co-Rec is leaving the vast majority of the planning up to the clubs. The women’s lacrosse club is holding multiple practices a week to limit the number of members at each one. Members can then choose which practice to go to each week.
“I think it’s really smart and very helpful that they are having us do things and have a concrete goal in mind before we start practices,” said Amelia Rode, a sophomore in the College of Nursing and president of the women’s lacrosse club.
“Hopefully everyone can attend at least one practice a week,” she said.
The Co-Rec did not respond to repeated requests for comment.