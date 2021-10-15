Purdue’s esports presence is growing alongside the larger scene of online, competitive gaming.
Founded in 2020, Esports at Purdue started off as a club created to unite the several already-established gaming clubs that had been around for years and provide more leverage when pushing an official esports team onto Purdue Athletics.
Eight esports, including League of Legends and Rocket League, had been at Purdue since their respective release dates. The clubs worked more as standalone recreational clubs than their own sports clubs.
In just one year, Esports at Purdue has added several newer and existing titles to their roster for players to compete in, including first-person shooter Valorant and the battle royale game Apex Legends. The Valorant team currently has 450 members and four to five teams in its ranks since its 2020 release, almost reaching the heights an already-established Counter Strike: Global Offensive team at Purdue has in a shorter amount of time.
Purdue has officially recognized esports as an official competitive sport, said Shivam Bhatia, a junior in the College of Engineering and president of the Counter-Strike club, with the club signing up for national tournaments with the help of the Cordova Recreational Center.
The road to becoming a professional used to mostly be based off of streaming on platforms like Twitch, a site designed primarily for game streaming and community building. The better a player performed on streams, the more sponsorships, fans and fame the player would receive, giving them a much higher chance at being recruited by other aspiring professionals to build a team or build a successful solo career.
While the esports scene has expanded to a multitude of dedicated leagues for players who aspire to become a well-known professional, players still have to assemble their own teams and prove themselves on the professional stage if they want to have a chance at going pro.
Esports players almost have a reverse career structure to conventional sports, moving from the professional scene into their collegiate teams as opposed to the organized path set up by NCAA sports like football or basketball, said Jake Carreno, an economics student and captain-coach for the Purdue CS:GO team.
“Going pro isn’t something that happens one day,” Carreno said. “You have to win money here and there and you have to play on teams that play in tournaments you have to qualify for. A team might sponsor you eventually, but even then you can say players haven’t ‘gone pro.’”
For those who have the talent and the time to build a professional career, the rewards can be outstanding: Players have the ability to make sponsorship and tournament money before they’re even out of high school. Every dollar of collegiate tournament money goes to the players, not their respective organizations.
To many Big Ten programs, whose funding mostly comes from member dues and potential sponsorships, becoming integrated into their respective athletics departments means more than just an expansion in name recognition.
“It’s certainly harder to field good players nowadays,” Carreno said. “We have to take what we can get here.”
Schools like Davenport University, who officially added their esports program to their athletics department in 2019, have the resources of an entire university behind them. School-affiliated esports programs can afford luxuries most conventional collegiate athletic programs take for granted: scholarships, coaching staffs and even entire departments set aside for scouting and team analytics.
Illinois and Michigan are the two Big Ten schools who currently have their esports programs integrated with their athletics departments. Bhatia said. While they don’t have the same popularity or priority of their more conventional counterparts, they have designated spaces for esports athletes to practice in, their own staff and even their own telecasters to narrate the events of the match.
New esports arenas have opened in several universities to provide an optimal space for their teams to play. The arenas are fitted with gaming chairs, computers and a separate space with monitors and windows for fans to watch, according to WMUR Manchester.
Experienced players and team captains have to take up the mantle of leadership and do everything a team needs to succeed against their rivals on a weekly basis. On top of being player-coaches, they have to act as their own scouting departments, development staffs and recruiting coordinators, combing through hours of film before guiding newer players through the best steps to victory.
Even with the team’s experience before its time at Purdue, with Carreno playing in competitive tournaments for at least five years, the team’s captain-coaches have to balance the life of a university student and other small teams of their own to build their name and brand recognition.
The NCAA’s conventional student-athletes have only just recently begun to profit off of their name, image and likeness, using the brands they built in high school and beyond to sell merchandise, appear in sponsored ads and open their own clinics.
Building a respectable program, Bhatia and Carreno said, requires a community that is willing to put in the time to expand its reach across multiple universities. Having two high-level professional players come through Purdue helps the collegiate team build up its brand and become a more appealing spot for collegiate gamers, not the other way around.
“The collegiate scene is just not there yet,” Bhatia said. “If we can get that started, we might be able to help people get better at the game.”
The importance and potency of statistics in esports has been around for longer than conventional sports, going as far back as 20-30 years, Carreno said.
Teams have been using “demos,” or recordings of matches, ever since their respective esports came about. Demos can be loaded up into different software systems for an assortment of important stats: heat maps of where players go during matches, what strategies a team uses and even how much a team has practiced for a match.
“Looking at it top-down, it’s almost like you’re looking at pieces moving around a chess board,” Carreno said. “When you’re playing online, it’s so much easier to find demos, go back round by round and watch what people are doing in the moment.”
Statistics and the software behind them can mean the difference between a win or a loss for esports players.
Teams who haven’t practiced as much, Carreno said, will only use a limited amount of strategies when playing CS:GO, allowing for a much easier time in breaking them down and preparing for a win.
“Everyone has their strengths and weaknesses,” Carreno said. “If you can figure out what works for them and what does not work, it becomes a lot easier to beat an opponent.”
A professional esports match takes lightning-quick reflexes and an understanding of the game that takes years of experience to master at a collegiate level.
“It’s not just ‘click and shoot,’” Bhatia said. “You have to predict what the other team is going to do and prepare to counter that.”
Like any other sport, however, those reaction times can go down with age. While there are professionals who are 30 years or older, Carreno said, professionals as young as 18 can start to sign contracts and compete professionally.
For players like Carreno and Bhatia, playing esports in-person provides gamers with the opportunity to build a community online tournaments can’t provide. All of the people sitting by them are playing in the same situation as they are, Bhatia said, feeling the same emotions and competing for the same goal as the person across from you.
“We’re all friends at the end of the day,” Carreno said. “It’s so fun to feel that energy and the stress of needing to win an important round with your teammates. Whether you win or lose, you get to experience that face-to-face with your teammates.
“It’s so much fun meeting new people who have put as much time into this niche video game as I have. You don’t get to meet those people out and about: you have to find them.”