Purdue football added a new defensive lineman to its ranks with PrinceJames Boyd Jr. from Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas. Boyd announced his commitment Tuesday through a post on his Twitter account.
In the 2021 spring season, Boyd logged three solo tackles with four assists to average 1.4 tackles per game.
Boyd also logged two fumble recoveries but no interceptions or fumbles returned for touchdowns.
Before playing for the Pirates, Boyd played for the Milford Academy.
Independence finished the spring season with a 5-2 record. The Pirates were thrown into public eye when the team was featured in "Last Chance U," a Netflix documentary that follows junior college players through their season. Independence was featured in Seasons 3 and 4 for the 2017 and 2018 seasons.