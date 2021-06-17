Jeff Brohm unveiled six new additions to his coaching staff in a Wednesday morning press conference.
Brohm announced three new co-defensive coordinators in linebackers coach Brad Lambert, secondaries coach Ron English, and defensive line coach Mark Hagen. All three coaches were hired in late January after the release or departure of their predecessors: co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Bob Diaco, co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter, and defensive line coach Terrance Jamison.
Diaco was fired in December, while Jamison and Poindexter took their same positions at the University of Illinois and Penn State University in January and February, respectively.
The last of Brohm’s coaching hirings, cornerbacks coach James Adams, was hired in late April to succeed former coach Greg Brown. Marty Biagi, the team’s special teams coordinator, will also work as a defensive assistant.
“I really feel like we’ve got a lot of experience in the room, a lot of guys who have been there and done that,” Brohm said. “We tried to get a room of great people with vast football knowledge that can add value.”
The recruiting department has also seen a change in leadership. Nate Dennison, an assistant director of recruiting for two years, has been promoted to lead the recruiting department. Tyson Street has been promoted to associate recruiting director, and former graduate assistant Justin Sinz moves to an assistant recruiting director. The program has also hired two recruiting associates in T.J. McCollum and Jontavius Morris.
To round out the coaching staff, Purdue Football hired two graduate assistants in former Purdue running back D.J. Knox and former Idaho quarterback Mason Petrino.
Knox, a five-year player for the Boilermakers, returns after finishing his career in the 2018-19 season. Petrino, the son of Idaho head coach Paul Petrino, landed a job as an offensive assistant at Lamar University in 2020 before working for Purdue, according to The Spokesman Review.