The energy for Purdue’s upcoming football game will be different, starting with the lights.

Purdue (1-1) got its first win Saturday over Virginia Tech, and now the Boilers will return home to a sellout crowd for the first night game of the season against the Syracuse Orange (2-0).

Though the Boilers have already played a home game during the day, head coach Ryan Walters knows how unique night games are for the team and fans alike.

“The atmosphere and the environment, I’ve heard from guys in the locker room just how crazy Ross-Ade gets and how special night games are here,” Walters said in his Monday press conference.

Walters also noted how his team’s opponent makes the occasion even more notable for players and expects Ross-Ade to be a spectacle.

“To have an opponent like Syracuse, and to play at night at home coming off a win, I’m sure the energy is going to be electric and our guys will be ready to play,” Walters said.

This matchup at home kicks off a three-game home stand for the Boilers, and Walters hopes to keep the momentum building with a win over Syracuse before more tough opponents ahead.

“You guys have seen the schedule. Every week it’s going to be a good opponent,” Walters said.

Syracuse has handled business smoothly throughout its first two games, outscoring opponents 113-7 and averaging 586.5 yards per game. But Purdue will be the Orange’s first real test as their first power five opponent of the year.

“You can’t fault Syracuse for playing Western Michigan and Colgate, they did what they were supposed to do,” Walters said.

Many Boilers have some experience facing off against Syracuse after losing to them last year in dramatic fashion.

The Orange internally promoted offensive coordinator Jason Beck from quarterbacks coach this past season.

Walters mentioned that this coaching change has led to some alterations in Syracuse’s offensive scheme, but how much is hard to tell due to the team’s soft schedule.

The Boilers are also going up against an uncommon 3-3-5 defense, which includes a nontraditional three defensive linemen, three linebackers and five players in the secondary, allowing the defense to space out more and limit a team’s passing attack.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell mentioned how this defensive scheme will be a challenge for the Boilers offense.

“It presents a lot of issues. You don’t see it a ton and they try to create chaos,” Harrell said. “The key for us is to be sound and understand as long as we stay on the same page, we’ll have a chance.”

Players have noticed some challenges too, with sophomore offensive lineman Mahamane Moussa referring to the Syracuse defensive line’s movement as a possible problem.

“A whole lot of movement up front from their D-line,” Moussa said. “That’s about the one concern we have about them.”

With a win this past week, the Boilers gained some experience in close games and defending a lead late in the game. They want to keep that momentum building.

“Now we know what it takes to win,” he said. “Now that’s what we chase for each and every game.”

The first win was also important to Walters, and he talked about the change in attitude from this time last week to now after the different result.

“Guys were upset last week, coaches and players alike,” Walters said. “You’re happy, there’s joy because you just won a hard game.”

Walters was also pleased with improvements he saw on film from Week 2.

“There were a lot of positives, a lot of things that were cleaned up from week one to week two. It looked a lot cleaner on film,” Walters said. “I’m excited for this week and to see their improvement.”

The last time the Orange visited Ross-Ade was in 2004, when Purdue dominated in a 51-0 win led by former quarterback Kyle Orton’s 287 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Saturday’s game has a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, airing on NBC.