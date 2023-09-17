After starting the season with two games of clean football, the Boilermakers couldn’t help but beat themselves in Saturday’s loss to Syracuse.

While the defense struggled enough containing Syracuse’s extremely mobile quarterback, offensive miscues did the Boilers in.

The offense fumbled seven times as a team, giving away possession three times.

Adding insult to injury, they couldn’t get out of their own way and awarded Syracuse an extra 127 yards via penalties.

Purdue’s offense hadn’t turned over possession through its first two games, but wasted no time doing so against their toughest test yet.

Halfway through the first quarter, with all the momentum pointed firmly in the Boilermakers direction, Hudson Card lined up for Purdue’s first scoring chance at the Syracuse 5-yard line.

But as Card scrambled across the line of scrimmage, the ball was forced from his hands and recovered by Syracuse.

As imposing as the defense had been last week at Virginia Tech, the Boilers could not cope with the onslaught of read options by Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader.

“He ran the ball well last year, so we prepared for the quarterback run,” said linebacker O.C. Brothers about Shrader.

But even when the defense knew what was coming, they couldn’t stop it.

On their first drive, the Orange needed a first down on 3rd and 10 from midfield. Shrader scrambled 15 yards for a first down, using his mobility to evade tacklers.

He kept the ball to himself on the next two plays, reading the defense all too easily and rushing for 20 yards followed by a three yard touchdown to put Syracuse up 7-0.

The Boilermaker offense’s next drive into Syracuse territory wasn’t any more successful than the first.

Card dropped back from the Syracuse 28, but was hit from the blind side while throwing, fumbling for the Boilermakers second turnover of the year in just the first quarter.

After 15 minutes of play, Purdue had given the ball up twice on their best scoring chances, a deficit of just seven points lending itself to the defense.

By the opening drive of the second quarter, the first signs were showing that the defense wouldn’t be able to do it all night.

After back to back passes were swatted away, Shrader once again converted a third and 10 on the ground for much more than a first down – a 35 yard touchdown, 14-0 Syracuse.

This was the theme for much of the game, as Shrader rushed for career highs of 195 yards and four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Purdue rushers combined for less than 100 yards for the first time this season, collecting a measly 80 yards on 32 carries.

Hudson Card and the receiving corps seemed to be heating up with eight minutes to go in the first half after completions of 23 yards to Deion Burks and 14 yards to Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen brought the Boilermakers to the Syracuse 13 yard line.

With a chance to tie the game at 14, Hudson card faked a handoff, couldn’t reel in the ball, and fumbled for the third time.

Any hopes of going into the locker room tied at halftime were dashed, and the Boilers headed into the tunnel down 21-7 after the Orange punched another one in.

Card continued to dissect the Syracuse secondary, going for 323 passing yards on the night. But so did the turnovers. Head coach Ryan Walters assessed those factors when talking about his offensive unit’s performance.

“Offensively, I felt like we were moving the ball all night,” Walters said. “We just turned the ball over at inopportune times.”

Yaseen and tight end Max Klare also had great nights individually, as they each posted season highs of 114 and 65 yards receiving, respectively.

Card was immediately accountable for his performance.

“I take credit for this, I can’t have that many turnovers, so I’ll get better,” he said after the game.

There were lessons to be learned on both sides of the ball Saturday night, and the accountability continued with Sanoussi Kane.

“We just gotta play better as a defense. Obviously penalties are gonna come so we just gotta play better, even with that happening, we gotta play better.”

Kane finished the game with 8 tackles including a few in open field to prevent first downs, second on the defense behind Dillon Thieneman who continued his fantastic freshman year with 14 tackles.

With three games under his belt in his collegiate career, Thieneman has led the team in tackles every time.

The game was also lost in the trenches, as Purdue rushed for a season low (80) and allowed a season high (271) in rushing yards.

“I felt like I failed them this week,” Walters said. “And the bottom line is we got a game Friday night that’s against Wisconsin, and we haven’t been in Wisconsin around here a long time.

“So we got to do a self evaluation to make sure that we’re not making the same mistakes that we made tonight moving forward.”

The Boilermakers have not beaten the Badgers since 2003, and have not beaten them at home since 1997.