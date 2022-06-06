Two former Purdue wide receivers, Larry Burton and Taylor Stubblefield, are on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Eighty players from the Football Bowl Subdivision were nominated for the ballot, according to a press release.

Stubblefield held the record for most receptions in NCAA history when he left Purdue with 325 receptions.

Selected as first-team All-American in 2004, Stubblefield led the Big Ten in receptions for three consecutive seasons.

Burton played two seasons for the Boilermakers. He led the team in receiving both years, earning 271 yards his first year and 702 yards his second.

Burton was a first team All-American in his second year and was also Outstanding College Athlete of America.

Burton was also a world-class olympic sprinter and competed in the 1972 Olympic games, earning fourth in the 200 meter. Stubblefield held the world record for the 60-yard dash with a time of 5.9 seconds.

One of the requirements to be eligible for the hall is that an athlete must have been a first-team All-American. This rule has kept Drew Brees out of the Hall of Fame.

The 2023 class will be announced early in the year.