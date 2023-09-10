After his victory against Virginia Tech under the Saturday night lights, Purdue’s first-year head coach, Ryan Walters, ended his game day the same way he started it – sopping wet.

The game was delayed by five hours and 25 minutes because of inclement weather. Then, the team celebrated their big win with the time-honored tradition of dumping a Gatorade cooler on their coach’s head.

The contest lasted eight hours and 35 minutes from kickoff to final snap. The team was electrified with excitement, jumping around and screaming after they drenched Walters.

Before the rain delays were officially announced, Purdue fans around the nation tuned in to watch the noon contest, only to find networks broadcasting other college football games with no answers as to when, or if, the game would proceed.

At the same time, the Boilermakers found themselves confined to their locker room, equally uncertain about the game’s fate.

At first, Walters said there might be a kickoff around 3 p.m.

“We found out that was not the case and it was going to be closer to seven,” Walters said. “We got the guys to take their pads off, really try to forget about the game for a little while.”

In an effort to divert their attention from the ongoing uncertainty, Walters encouraged the team to take a walk around the concourse. The offense played hangman on the locker room whiteboard.

Sophomore outside linebacker and team captain Nic Scourton said he played spades. Meanwhile sophomore running back Devin Mockobee said they had barbecue while they waited.

Walters said Purdue considered the possibility that the game would be scrapped altogether as a no-contest and made up during the bye-week.

“We did not want to do that,” Walters said. “We got in touch with our pilots, and they said as long as we’re taking off by four o'clock in the morning, we’re good. So, I figured if we could just start playing again by 1 a.m. we’d be in good shape.”

Walters wanted to wait out the rain because he recognized the significance of the matchup.

“You only get 12 guaranteed opportunities,” Walters said. “We really wanted to get out there and play.”

Kickoff was officially announced for 6:15 p.m. According to Scourton and Mockobee, when it was time to lock back in, they did.

“Once we had the idea of when we were gonna play again, we went through our pre-game routine (again),” Walters said.

Scourton said when they returned to the field he could tell from the Hokies’ body language that the long wait had taken a toll on their morale.

“I feel like it fired us up today,” he said with a smile. "We felt like they were discouraged. They didn’t want to play anymore.”

The game resumed with five minutes and 50 seconds left in the first quarter, and the Boilermakers already on the board with a 7-0 lead from Mockobee’s touchdown on the opening drive.

Offense maintained its momentum, extending their lead in the second quarter with a 47-yard field goal by senior kicker Ben Freehill. A 21-yard rushing touchdown from senior running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. marked the second rushing touchdown of the day.

Junior quarterback Hudson Card completed 15 of 21 passes for 136 receiving yards.

Boilermakers led 17-0.

Then, with six minutes to go until halftime, Purdue’s defense allowed two touchdowns and a field goal.

Their momentum was lost as quickly as it had been gained. The game was tied up at 17 points with ten seconds left until halftime.

Because of the rain delay, the teams had a shortened half. Virginia Tech possessed the ball entering the second half. Purdue had ten minutes to make a plan to shut the door on the Hokies and take back the lead.

“Once we got to the second half, it was just will,” Mockobee said. “We hunkered down, we made sure we stayed disciplined and we just had the stronger will to win.”

The ground game picked up in the second half and defense shut the Hokies out. Card finished the game off with a go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, putting the Boilermakers back in the lead.

Despite the adversity caused by the rain, the team showed improvement from their season opener.

Tallying up 24 points and amassing a total of 478 offensive yards, the Air Raid offense found its rhythm. Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell unleashed some creative play-calling that kept the Hokies’ pressing defense on their toes. Saturday was also their second game in a row with no turnovers.

There was improvement in the run game as well, with 179 total yards rushing and all three of the team’s touchdowns on the ground. Mockobee received more touches in this game than last, and was able to engineer 95 yards and a touchdown out of his 21 grabs.

The Boilermakers were able to control the tempo on both sides of the ball for the majority of the matchup. The biggest transformation was in Purdue’s third down conversions. The offense went 7-of-16 and the defense held the Hokies to a mere 2-of-13.

Except during the six-minute fumble in the second quarter, the Hokies didn’t score for the entire game. They were shut out and tallied a mere 61 yards in the second half.

Purdue’s defense set a new program record for fewest rush yards allowed on the road.

Scourton and fifth-year defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols completed their first sacks of the season. Freshman Dillon Thieneman led the team in tackles for the second week in a row and picked off his second interception of the season in his second career college game.

“It makes you want more,” Walters said. “It was a unique game. I thought the team showed a lot of resilience in how they responded to adversity. They practice the right way and prepare the right way throughout the week and it showed up today.”