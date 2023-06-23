Hudson Card has been named the No. 1 quarterback transfer in college football, according to a recent ranking by national football expert and former Rivals.com analyst Mike Farrell.

Farrell released his list titled “Best Transfer Portal QBs” and expressed his enthusiasm for Card’s abilities within Purdue’s new offensive scheme.

He wrote, “I’m probably the only one who has Card this high, but I love his upside and what he can do in the new Purdue system.”

Farrell isn’t the only one anticipating Card’s QB1 debut in the upcoming season.

What Card brings to the Boilermakers is a formidable reputation as a dual-threat quarterback. Card has mobility, an element that has been lacking from the position in recent years at Purdue. No Purdue quarterback had positive yards rushing since 2020.

Card, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound signal caller, joined the Boilermakers for his redshirt junior season after spending three seasons at the University of Texas, where he saw action in 15 games on the Forty Acres and passed for 1,523 yards and 11 touchdowns.

During his time with the Longhorns, Card was crowded out of a talented quarterback room for the starting spot, stuck behind Sam Ehlinger and Casey Thompson and playing backup for Quinn Ewers his most recent seasons.

Card was considered one of the nation’s best backup quarterbacks last year, when he played significant time over four games with Ewers out because of a sprained clavicle. In that time, he threw for 899 yards and six touchdowns with a completion rate of 68.3%.

Card also has exceptional arm talent, and Head Coach Ryan Walters saw it firsthand this spring.

“I don’t know if I’ve been around somebody that’s got the elite talent in terms of his arm talent that’s coupled with his ability to extend plays with his legs,” Walters said at the time. “Because he doesn’t just extend them. He can go hit a home run.”

Card’s dual-threat capabilities and potential under Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell’s Air-Raid strategy make him a promising candidate to lead the team to new heights this upcoming season.

“Coach Harrell’s offense definitely I think utilizes my game well,” Card said. “He allows me to obviously throw the ball first but obviously extend plays and have some tools in the offense where I can run, as well.”