The past week has been a rewarding one for head coach Jeff Brohm and his team, pulling in a total of five new recruits for the 2023 class as well as a transfer for next year.

Dillon Thieneman, Micah Carter and Terrell Washington Jr. committed to Purdue on Tuesday.

If the Thieneman name sounds familiar, it’s because Dillon will be the third Thieneman to join the Boilermakers. Dillon will be the first to join the team with a scholarship as his two older brothers, Jacob and Brennan, joined the team as walk-ons and later became scholarship players.

Dillon played safety for Westfield High School and is rated as a three-star recruit, according to the 24/7 composite rankings. He also received an offer from Indiana University but decided to follow his brothers’ footsteps and join the Boilermakers.

Carter is a three-star defensive lineman from Louisville who is the No. 2 recruit in the state of Kentucky for the class of 2023, according to the 24/7 composite rankings. Carter had offers from seven other Power Five schools.

Washington Jr. is a running back from Texas and is a 24/7 composite three star. He had offers from four other Power Five schools, as well as Houston and nearby SMU.

Both Drake Carlson and Zion Gunn committed Monday.

Carlson is a defensive lineman from Nashville and is ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 18 2023 recruit in Tennessee, according to the 24/7 composite rankings. Carlson has offers from 12 Power Five schools, including Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Gunn is a defensive back from Florida and is ranked as a three-star recruit by Rivals. Purdue is the only school to offer Gunn a scholarship so far.

Purdue also added transfer running back Kobe Lewis, who transferred from Central Michigan. Lewis missed the 2021 season with a knee injury but averaged 4.5 yards a carry and scored six touchdowns in 2020.

The commits join Rickie Collins, a four-star quarterback from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Winston Berglund, a three-star linebacker from Carmel, Indiana. Purdue currently has the No. 33-ranked class by the 24/7 composite rankings.

Currently, only two of the commits are from Indiana.