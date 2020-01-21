Purdue football head coach Jeff Brohm announced Tuesday that Marty Biagi would join the team for the 2020 season as special teams coordinator and defensive assistant.

Biagi, who has spent the last three years as special teams coordinator at North Texas, will take over the special teams job from assistant and tight ends coach Ryan Wallace.

Beginning his career at the University Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2011, Biagi also spent two years at Southern University and a year at Notre Dame before heading to North Texas.

Biagi led North Texas to top-20 finishes in the FBS for blocked kicks/punts three years in a row, finishing the 2019 season with four blocked kicks and two blocked punts. The team also logged two nine-win seasons and trips to the 2017 New Orleans Bowl and the 2018 New Mexico Bowl.

North Texas' return units also improved under Biagi. The Mean Green's kick returners averaged over 20 yards per return under him, and the punt return team logged just over 10 yards per run over his three seasons. The team also added a punt return touchdown and a kickoff return touchdown in the 2019 season.

Biagi looks set to revitalize Purdue's special teams program. In 2019, the Boilermakers averaged 15.79 yards per kickoff return and 5.58 yards per punt return. They blocked a total of 0 blocked kicks, blocked punts, kickoff return touchdowns and punt return touchdowns.

“Marty is one of the leading coaches and brightest minds in the area of special teams,” Brohm said in a press release. “We are very excited to have him here.”