With the 2023 college football season just less than three months away, preseason projections and college football preview content starts to make headlines.

Among the highlights of these summer previews is longtime college football expert Phil Steele revealing his predictions for the upcoming season in his 2023 College Football Preview magazine.

This week saw the digital magazine's unveiling of his All-Big Ten teams and tabbing three Boilermakers.

Safety Cam Allen headlines the preseason accolade by appearing on the Preseason All-Big Ten third team.

Allen led Purdue’s defense in fumbles recovered and interceptions last season, finishing the year with 10 picks, and 107 interception yards. Allen ranks 10th in Purdue football history for most interceptions of all time.

The rangy safety is also the most experienced player on the team, with 31 career starts. During spring ball, the fifth-year senior said he’s adopted more of a leadership role for the upcoming season, both on and off the field.

“Just off the field trying to lead by example, you know, stuff like going to class, making sure I've taken all my vitamins, just all the little stuff like that to show everybody I’m a leader and I've been here doing things right. And on the field, just making plays and trying to get better.”

Under the guidance of new Head Coach Ryan Walters, known for his exceptional talent development in the secondary, Allen’s game is expected to reach new heights in the upcoming season.

Outside linebacker Nic Caraway made Steele’s fourth team. Caraway impressed as a true freshman at the LEO (linebacker/defensive end) spot last season and took advantage of more playing time toward the end of the year.

A four-star recruit out of high school in Bryan, Texas, Caraway tallied 22 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss yards, 2 sacks, and a forced fumble his debut year.

Caraway’s eagerness to improve was evident during spring ball. One of the first practices, defensive coordinator Kevin Kane told a story about Caraway calling him at 10 p.m. the night before, seeking advice.

“I got home and I was just thinking,” Caraway said. “I was watching some film and just looking at some repetitive things I kept making mistakes on. I was like, ‘Dang, how do I fix these? How do I progress?’ So, I just called him up and asked him: ‘What can I do? What type of film can I watch?’ And things like that. He gave me great feedback.”

Caraway has the chance to break out this season, among his fellow outside linebackers Khordae Sydnor and Kydran Jenkins.

Wide receiver TJ Sheffield also made Steele’s fourth team. Sheffield finished last season with 480 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.

With the departure of last year’s top target, Charlie Jones, off to the Bengals after leading the nation with 110 catches, Sheffield is poised to step up as the new primary receiver for quarterback Hudson Card. Sheffield praised Card’s accuracy during spring ball and expressed confidence in his ability to make the most of the opportunity.

Recognizing the need to fill Jones’ shoes, Sheffield emphasized a “next man up” mentality for the upcoming season. “It’s anybody’s turn and the next man up mentality.”