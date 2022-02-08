Former teammates will be foes Sunday evening.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Brycen Hopkins, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey and safety Ricardo Allen — all former Purdue football players — look to represent the gold and black in the Super Bowl.

There has been a 21-year streak of Boilermaker representation in the Super Bowl, until it was broken last year.

This year may be a start of a new streak.

Hopkins and Bailey were key contributors to their side of the ball throughout their collegiate careers before graduating at the end of the 2019 season.

Allen played from 2010-2013 where he returned four interceptions for touchdowns, a school record.

Brycen Hopkins

Hopkins saw the field in four seasons from 2016 to 2019. His receptions and receiving yards improved after each season under then-tight ends coach Ryan Wallace, ending his senior season with 61 catches for 830 yards and seven touchdowns. The son of former Tennessee Titan’s offensive lineman Brad Hopkins grew into a consistent starter for Purdue in his five years as a Boilermaker, succeeding Cole Herdman as the team’s starting tight end starting in 2018.

He played his heart out during his final game as a Boiler in a nailbiter against instate rival Indiana. Unfortunately for him and the team, his career high 142 yards with two touchdowns wasn’t enough to escape the intense double-overtime atmosphere.

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein and draftnetwork.com both pointed at Hopkins’ route running as a primary reason he should make an NFL roster but noted his tendency to drop passes as a weakness.

Picked in the fourth round with the 136th overall pick, the third-year tight end played behind a star-studded receiving core headlined by the NFL’s leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, Cooper Kupp, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and tight end Tyler Higbee. Hopkins still saw the field in seven games, catching one pass for nine yards against the Seattle Seahawks.

Markus Bailey

Bailey’s best season at Purdue came in 2018, when he amassed a team-leading 115 total tackles on the season, according to Purdue Sports. In the iconic Ohio State upset that season, he earned a career-high 15 tackles during the game alongside an interception returned for a touchdown.

His high football IQ was undeniable for NFL scouts after he declared for the draft, but two brutal knee injuries ended his season in both 2015 and 2019, which dropped his overall draft stock, according to Zierlein.

The Bengals would still take him with the 215th pick in the seventh round. So far, his injury history hasn’t haunted him.

Bailey started three games midway through Cincinnati’s season while making his mark on special teams. In that three-game span, he notched 23 total tackles.

Even when he didn’t start, he entered the game as a rotational linebacker for a couple of snaps a game. He generally played three snaps a game, except three outlier games where he played 16, 24 and 34 defensive plays.

During the Bengals’ playoff run, he continued to thrive in that role. He played 11 defensive snaps in their first two playoff games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans. Bailey made the most out of those 11 snaps, posting 5 tackles.

Ricardo Allen

Sunday will mark Allen’s second trip to the Super Bowl. Allen, who lines up on the field behind Bailey, was originally drafted in the fifth round by the Atlanta Falcons as a cornerback in 2014.

The Falcons eventually moved him to safety in 2015, where he would start 14 games under then-defensive coordinator Richard Smith. He started every game in 2016, helping to lead Atlanta all the way to a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl against the Tom Brady-led Patriots before the Falcons famously collapsed.

He brings veteran leadership and championship experience to an up-and-coming squad featuring second-year quarterback and former LSU sensation Joe Burrow. The organization hopes to find its first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Allen was a key piece in a newly built defense headed by a 10-year coaching veteran in defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, one that paired former New Orleans Saints safety Vonn Bell and former New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple in hopes of securing a contending spot in the AFC.