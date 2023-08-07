Admission is free for this year's Purdue Football Fan Day, 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 18 in Mollenkopf Athletic Center.
Fans can enjoy the following activities during this year's event, according to a news release:
Autographs with the team and Head Coach Ryan Walters.
Photo opportunities with select players.
Photo opportunity with the Old Oaken Bucket, the Big Ten West Trophy and the Cannon Trophy.
Football-focused activities, such as accuracy throwing and an obstacle course.
Fans can pick up an autograph card specific to this year's fan day event upon arriving to Mollenkopf. The autograph card is the only item the athletes are allowed to sign. Officials ask that you not bring a football or other items for the athletes to sign as they will not be allowed.
Fans are also encouraged to fill out the event waiver to ensure everyone can participate in all elements of Fan Day, according to the release. If you do not complete the waiver, there are some Fan Day elements you will not be able to participate in.