INDIANAPOLIS - Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm told reporters Wednesday that the battle for the team's top wide receiver is open.

It’s the first year since 2018 that Purdue did not have a wide receiver on the Biletnikoff award watch list. Purdue lost contributors like David Bell, Jackson Anthrop and Milton Wright.

Wright was reportedly dismissed from the team in May because of academic issues, which Brohm confirmed at the Big Ten Media Days podium.

“This year we're going to have newcomers you may not have heard about as much,” Brohm said. “I do think we've built very good depth in that room, and we have a lot of guys I think can emerge and step up and hopefully play close to that level if they're playing well.”

Brohm pointed out senior wide receiver Broc Thompson and his performance in the Music City Bowl. Brohm also noted his injury and said he is “almost close to being fully healed and ready for the season. I think he'll emerge as a big play receiver for us.”

Brohm also said junior wide receiver T.J. Sheffield had ankle surgery and is “back 100%.”

Sixth-year wide receiver Charlie Jones and senior Tyrone Tracy both transferred to Purdue this season from Iowa. Brohm said Tracy will play at receiver and in the backfield and that Jones will play on the “outside at receiver,” as well as on the “inside” and returning kicks.

Some Iowa fans and media have cried foul at the transfer of Jones, claiming he was contacted and promised money through name, image and likeness rules. Brohm was asked how the transfer came about, and he responded that the coaches assessed the wide receiver room and wanted to replace contributors like Bell and Wright.

“There's probably three or four others that really will probably see the field: Elijah Canion, Abdur Yaseen, Mershawn Rice,” Brohm said. “So we think we have quite a bit of depth. It's just a matter of those guys haven't played a lot of football in games. They haven't shown to the world they can do it in a real game, but we feel they have good promise.”

Brohm also praised quarterback Aidan O’Connell and said he “has done a great job. It's unfortunate his head coach didn't start him at the beginning of the year, but we were able to figure that out. He's really earned his spot from Day One. He continues to work hard every single day. He's become a great leader.”

Purdue’s defense improved last season, but the departure of George Karlaftis and defensive coordinator Brad Lambert raises questions as to how the defense will look this year.

“I do think we've improved the defensive side of the ball,” Brohm said. “We've tried to play more aggressive. We've tried to challenge our guys to guard things tighter and to be aggressive in our approach, find ways to get after the quarterback.” he said. “I think our defensive guys understand that they can achieve and be as good as they want to be if we allow them to do that, if we give them the proper package to help them be aggressive in their approach and help them take chances and play free.”

The winning season last year appeared to help recruiting as Purdue currently has the No. 28 2023 recruiting class, according to the 24/7 composite rankings.

“Any time you win, it's going to help a lot of things,” Brohm said of the impact. “We found a way to not only win football games, but we had some big wins. It showed our (recruits and fans) that we had the ability to play at a really good level if we do things correctly.”