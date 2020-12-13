The Illinois football program has parted ways with head coach Lovie Smith after five seasons, the university announced Sunday.
The announcement came after the Illini's (2-5) 28-10 loss to No. 14 Northwestern in the Land of Lincoln Trophy rivalry game on Saturday.
Smith ends his career in Champaign with a 17-39 overall record and a 10-33 Big Ten record. The 2019 season became a breakout for the team, as it ended the season with its best record since 2014, upset then-No. 6 Wisconsin at home and made a bowl game for the first time in five years.
The search for a new coach is currently underway, according to the university's statement.
This marks the first head coach firing in the Big Ten this year, but it is not the first firing in college football this season. South Carolina's Will Muschamp, Vanderbilt's Derek Mason and Arizona's Kevin Sumlin are among the other Power Five head coach firings, in addition to several dismissals at Southern Mississippi and Utah State.