Former Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis has been drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 30th pick of the NFL draft.
The Chiefs went 12-5 in the 2021 season, losing to the Bengals in the AFC Championship. Karlaftis joins a super bowl contender.
The standout defensive end tallied 25 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in his senior season.
Karlaftis moved to West Lafayette from Greece at the age of 13 and attended West Lafayette High School.
Karlaftis described the NFL draft process as “a marathon of brutality” at Purdue’s pro day.
The last Boilermaker to go in the first round was defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, who was drafted in 2011 with the 16th pick.