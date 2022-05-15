Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright, who would have been a senior this fall, failed to meet the standards for academic eligibility and is no longer with the team, according to GoldandBlack.com.

Wright did not play in the Music City Bowl, nor did he participate in spring practices reportedly because of his grades.

Wright was Purdue’s second-leading receiver in both total yards and receptions. With Purdue’s first and third leading receivers, David Bell and Jackson Anthrop, entering the NFL, Wright was expected to be a leading member of Purdue’s receiving core.

During the 2021 season, Wright caught a total of 57 passes, earning 732 yards and seven touchdowns.

Looking ahead to the 2022 season, the Boilermakers do return senior tight end Payne Durham, senior wide receiver Broc Thompson and junior wide receiver TJ Sheffield.

Both junior wide receiver Mershawn Rice and sophomore wide receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen missed most of the 2021 season due to injury.

Both Rice, who suffered a foot injury against Notre Dame, and Yaseen, who suffered an injury during practice, have appeared in only two games for Purdue.

Thompson, Rice, Sheffiel and Yaseen all missed spring training due to injury.

Purdue did gain junior wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, who transferred from Iowa. In his freshman season with the Hawkeyes, Tracy totaled 589 yards and four touchdowns. During the 2021 season, he totaled 106 yards and two touchdowns.