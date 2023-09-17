Despite a 1-1 showing at the Boilermaker Challenge, plenty is going right for the No. 17 Purdue volleyball team as it comes up on Big Ten season.

The Boilers, sitting 6-3, had their offense come together Thursday and Friday against the University of Central Florida (9-2) and the University of Southern California (6-4), respectively, but their engine ran out of steam in a defeat to USC.

“It was a grind for both teams,” head coach Dave Shondell said after Friday’s loss. “It’s the second match in 24 hours and against good competition.

“You’re trying to do everything you can to slow the opponent down.”

The late game made the difference between Thursday’s 3-0 sweep of the Knights and Friday’s 1-3 defeat.

“We talked about how to score points because we just weren’t scoring points, and they were doing a better job defensively,” Shondell said Thursday. “When it came down to crunch time, people did step up and we had some big blocks down the stretch.”

The same high leverage plays that helped the Boilers come back from 20-16 down in the third against UCF went the other way on Friday. Purdue lost three sets in which it had a late lead, unable to secure the necessary stops to win.

“Neither team had a lot of success with their defense,” Shondell said Friday. “But we’ll learn from that. We’ll go back and look at the tip and figure out why we didn’t do a better job on the defensive end.”

At the outset of the season, the setter position was the biggest problem on the team for Shondell, but for all the right reasons.

“We have three setters who are playing well,” Shondell said on Aug. 28 after his team’s first weekend of play. “I’d say it’s gotten more confusing, but I’m not sure that that’s a bad thing. We’re just going to try to put the best team on the floor.”

Lately, freshman Taylor Anderson has taken the position by the reins.

“(Anderson) played really, really well against SMU,” Shondell said last Monday. “And she was obviously challenged in some tough situations against Kentucky, but she hung in there and made a lot of good decisions and a lot of nice plays.”

Anderson was awarded Big Ten Setter of the Week for the efforts Shondell described, and she kept the ball rolling in her most recent action.

She collected 85 assists over the pair of games, generating high-level offense for her team along the way. The Boilers hit .321 over the weekend, right where Shondell wants them.

“We had a lot of people hitting over .300,” he said after Friday’s loss to USC. “That’s kind of the watermark right there.”

Freshman Chloe Chicoine is driving that offensive mojo. She went nuclear over the two-game slate, hitting .347 on a volume of 75 attacks. The former No. 1 recruit did all that while reigning as the Big Ten Player of the Week.

After the USC loss, Shondell reiterated his feelings about his squad.

“Again, I’m happy with the team,” he said. “We’re excited about the Big Ten season starting in a few days, and hopefully we can bounce back pretty quick.”

The Boilers will be on the road Friday against Maryland in their first conference action. The game will air on Big Ten Plus.