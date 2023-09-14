Ryan Walters’ first two games have been something of a mixed bag, but that isn’t new.

Every Purdue head coach since 1991 has started their tenure 1-1. The last time a coach didn’t start that way was back in 1987 when then-head coach Fred Akers began his first season with a loss and a tie.

While the records may be identical, the beginning of each head coach's tenure was distinct, as well as remarkably predictive of his eventual level of success with the program.

Jim Colletto (1991-1996)

Back in September of 1991, the front page of The Exponent was headlined by the elder President Bush’s foreign policy, and readers flipped past ads for “Guns ‘N’ Roses” CDs on their way to the sports page on the back.

A week after a dominant performance against Eastern Michigan, it all came crashing down in the Boilers’ second game under Colletto.

“If Purdue’s 49-3 whipping of Eastern Michigan two weeks ago was supposed to be a sign of things to come for the Boilermakers, it certainly wasn’t an accurate one,” The Exponent commented.

Purdue had lost 42-18 to California on the road, and head coach Jim Colletto did not hold back. He delivered a few quotable punchlines while ripping his players.

“I don’t think our offensive team is worth a pile of beans,” Colletto said. “I had hoped I wasn’t going to be right about that. They don’t understand what it takes to play offensive football at this level…The offense makes me sick to my stomach.”

Ultimately, the poor performance was a harbinger of the Colletto era. He was fired after six mediocre to terrible years, never winning more than 3 conference games in a season.

Joe Tiller (1997-2008)

Head coach Joe Tiller, coming over from Wyoming, ended up losing to Toledo in his first game.

The Sept. 15, 1997 edition of the Exponent had ads for photo-developing and steak for only $1.28 per pound. Some things never change, however, with the headline “Students want more parking” in the opinion section.

The Monday after the game, the Exponent detailed the impact of the upset.

“The instant the game was over, fans flooded the field like lemmings jumping over a cliff,” The Exponent’s description read. “They were running around on the grass frantically celebrating the unbelievable outcome of the annual grudge match on the gridiron.”

Colletto, who left Purdue the previous year, had joined on as the Notre Dame offensive coordinator. In that same Monday edition, there was an article titled, “Colletto unhappy with team’s performance” in the sports section.

The exciting start to Tiller’s era began a tenure in which he became the winningest coach in program history.

Danny Hope (2009-2012)

Just like Tiller, head coach Danny Hope played Toledo in his first game. Unlike Tiller, however, he was able to pull out a 52-31 win over the Rocketeers.

The Sept. 14, 2009 edition of the Exponent was headlined with “Purdue’s overall enrollment rises, main campus drops.” That was calm before the storm as Purdue went on to accept more and more students each year after that.

Following Hope’s second game, one subtitle summed up the team’s efforts: “Mistakes doom Boilers in Oregon.”

Purdue gave up 17 points on turnovers alone, but Hope ended his press conference on a positive note.

“Stuff happens,” Hope said with a smile. “That’s the nicest way I can say it... We can play with anybody in the country, I don’t care if it’s home or away, if we minimize our mistakes.”

Hope had a tumultuous start over his first three seasons, getting canned in his fourth year after failing to meet expectations with a 6-6 record.

Darrell Hazell (2013-2016)

Replacing Danny Hope, Darrell Hazell was named head coach after an undefeated final conference season with Kent State.

Hazell’s team flopped in its first game, losing 42-7 to a Cincinnatti team that finished the season 9-4.

The next week, in the Sept. 9, 2013 edition of the Exponent, the sports section described Hazell’s second game.

Towards the front of the Exponent was news of an upcoming performance by rapper J. Cole and a recent Mitch Daniels speech.

On the back, the leading sports headline read, “When victory feels like defeat.”

The morose statement referenced a 20-14 win over Indiana State – a team that had lost 73-35 to Indiana the week prior.

Hazell didn’t call his offense a pile of beans, but he didn’t hold back either.

“It obviously wasn’t the cleanest game that you’d like to play,” Hazell said. “Some breakdowns on both sides of the ball. We obviously are not very efficient on offense just yet.”

Hazell was fired in his fourth season, finishing his career with only three big ten wins total. He holds the lowest win percentage as a Purdue football head coach going back to 1917.

Jeff Brohm (2017-2022)

Jeff Brohm was hired to pick up the pieces of the Hazell era, and he wasted no time in rehabilitating the program.

Purdue lost 28-35 against No. 16 Louisville at Lucas Oil Stadium, but this result was the opposite of Hazell’s Indiana State letdown; the Cardinals were 25.5-point favorites, according to the OddsShark database.

The following week, the Boilers returned home to take on the Ohio Bobcats.

The contest quickly turned one-sided, as Purdue put up 24 points in the second quarter alone.

The Sep. 11, 2017 edition of The Exponent took note of the changing feelings around the team, despite it being only week two.

“Following Purdue’s 44-21 victory over Ohio, the Boilermakers are confident heading into their first road game against Missouri,” the writer said. “The fan base has completely bought into Jeff Brohm’s new-look Boilers.”

In the paper was a column titled, “Defense can lead Purdue to victory.”

“The difference this year is not necessarily talent level; it’s coaching and confidence,” the columnist wrote. “Despite scoring 72 points in the first two games, the newfound swagger has had the most impact on Purdue’s defense.”

Like the coaches before him, Brohm’s performance in his first two games was largely indicative of his career. He coached six more seasons and made it to the Big Ten championship game before leaving to go back to his alma mater of Louisville.

Ryan Walters (2023-)

With Brohm packing his bags as the most successful coach since Tiller, Purdue had an upward program trajectory to maintain with its next hire. The school tabbed former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as the man for the job.

A 39-35 loss to Fresno State in the opener tempered the built-up excitement of the off-season. Especially For a team coached by a defensive specialist, the performance was underwhelming.

Purdue traveled to Virginia Tech, where it was promptly drenched in five hours worth of rain delays. In the end, Purdue pulled out a key 24-17 victory.

Already soaked in rain, Walters was drenched in Gatorade by the team to celebrate his first win as head coach. The coach had high praise for his team after the match.

“It makes you want more,” Walters said. “It was a unique game. I thought the team showed a lot of resilience in how they responded to adversity. They practice the right way and prepare the right way throughout the week and it showed up today.”

While the game wasn’t an upset over a hated in-state rival, it also wasn’t a close win over an FCS opponent.