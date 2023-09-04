As the late summer sun beamed overhead, a mass of students sporting the old gold and black congregated in their newly designated student section in the south end zone, partially shaded by the towering jumbotron.

The national anthem was performed by Nicole Walters – head coach Ryan Walters’ mother – as she sported a BTFU shirt. Once she had released the final note, all eyes in Ross-Ade stadium turned to the jumbotron.

The annual Purdue football season-opening hype video played on the screen, set to Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares.”

Then, the stadium witnessed a historic moment as the Purdue Boilermakers made their grand entrance from Tiller Tunnel for the very first time.

The tunnel, newly christened and adorned with an iron-plated design resembling a railway tunnel, proudly displayed a black “P” embellished with shimmering gold accents above its archway.

The atmosphere inside Ross-Ade crackled with energy, ready to kick off a new era in Purdue football history.

However, the transition into a new era isn’t always smooth. Purdue’s roster this season is composed of players who have yet to share the field together as a team. It takes time to find a rhythm with one another and sync up.

On the other hand, Fresno State was loaded with veterans returning from a team that finished last season in the top-25 after winning nine straight games, the Mountain West Championship, and becoming the first ever Football Bowl Subdivision program to start 1-4 and finish with 10 wins.

“There were opportunities all over the place to win that football game. There were times when we played clean and were explosive on both sides of the ball,” said Walters in his postgame press. “There were times where things looked like they are supposed to look. This team is all new together and we will continue to improve as the season goes.”

“The only thing we can do now is learn from it and make sure we continue to come together,” junior quarterback Hudson Card said. “Clean up the details we did wrong. Everything we want to accomplish this season is still available.”

Card, who transferred from Texas in December, quickly won over his team in the offseason and was named a captain two weeks ago.

In his first drive as a Purdue Boilermaker, Hudson Card connected with wide receiver Deion Burks for an 84-yard touchdown pass. Card completed 17 of 30 for a total of 254 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He also flashed his mobility, rushing six times for 29 yards.

Fresno State had 17 interceptions last year, but the Bulldogs weren’t able to pick Card off once on Saturday, despite tight coverage.

Card frequently targeted Deion Burks, whose 84-yard catch Saturday is the longest Purdue football has seen since a David Bell grab in December 2020.

Burks is the fastest player on the team, tracked at upwards of 22 miles per hour, according to Walters. When left in open space, he was able to fly. The sophomore led the team in receiving yards, amassing 152 total and secured his first two career touchdowns.

Burks is listed at 5 feet, 11 inches on the roster and weighs 195 pounds. Walters has affectionately described him as an “action figure” and a “freak” when discussing the larger-than-life athleticism he brings to the game.

Card was receiving the ball from junior center Austin Johnson, the Boilers’ third option at the position due to Gus Hartwig’s ongoing rehab and a midweek injury to Josh Kaltenberger.

When Johnson went down on the field, the Boilers ran out of centers. Right guard Jalen Grant slid one position over to replace him, shuffling the line’s whole interior.

Johnson returned shortly, and the Boilers’ situation on the line became a bit less frenzied.

While veterans Mahamane Moussa and Marcus Mbow anchored the line at tackles, letting up zero sacks on Saturday, all three of Purdue’s interior offensive linemen were new players from the portal.

“We’ve got to do a better job of protecting him,” Walters said. “And giving them the opportunity to stand in there and deliver accurate and confident throws.”

The pocket often collapsed in front of Card, forcing him to scramble or throw to his early read.

Devin Mockobee, back from his record-breaking freshman season and now on scholarship, struggled when rushing on the interior. He ran 16 times for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Devin Mockobee, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Dylan Downing were expected to elevate Purdue’s run game, but didn’t improve this matchup because they finished with 80 total yards rushing.

The Boilermakers finished with 363 yards of offense and more yards per play than their opponents. But with a two of 12 third down conversion rate, the Boilers were missing the yards they needed most.

“We have to come up with a better short-yardage plan. For opportunities to extend drives that were two yards or less, and we came away with no yards,” Walters said.

Walter’s influence was obvious on defense. Despite its shortcomings, (giving up 39 points) the scheme flashed some promise of creativity and disruption.

“Defensively, it felt like it was feast or famine. It was three-and-out, or they were scoring points. A lot of that had to do with our third down efficiency,” Walters said.

Fresno State was 11 of 17 offensively on third downs. The time of possession was strongly in the Bulldogs’ favor, and the defense stayed on the field for a total of 36 minutes and 33 seconds.

Walters is starting out with a defense that is young and inexperienced, especially in the secondary. The team struggled when slants were consistently open and Fresno quarterback Mikey Keene was finding his targets.

When Fresno State wide receiver Eric Brooks took the field, Purdue’s secondary let up several big plays by struggling to contain him. Brooks finished the matchup with 170 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The defensive scheme places plenty of responsibility on the shoulders of outside linebackers Kydran Jenkins and Nic Scourton. The pair of edge rushers are tasked with penetrating the passing pocket while keeping a perimeter around it – pressure and containment are needed simultaneously.

The pressure was brought, according to Walters.

“As soon as the ball is leaving (Keene’s) hands, we got guys in his face,” he said. “I thought KJ (Jenkins) and Nic were able to get pressure.”

Walters said the containment became a problem on third downs.

“We’ve got to keep them in the pocket as well. We’ve got to be disciplined in our rush lanes and I thought that was also added to extended drives on third down in particular,” he said.

“There’s plays that you want back, but I thought they played with speed and physicality.”

Walters said the pass rush is a position group they plan to rotate more in the future. Keeping it fresh will be key in future matchups.

The second fastest member of the team, after Burks, is Dillon Thieneman. A true freshman playing his first-ever college game, Thieneman led the defense in total tackles and grabbed a crucial interception on Saturday

“I was very, very pleased and excited for him, but wasn’t surprised. We’ve seen that style of play and that consistency from him since the springtime,” Walters said. “The beautiful thing about football is that it doesn’t matter how old you are, it doesn’t care about what’s happened prior to the game. It’s all about the guys that are on the field.”

Thieneman played a unique vantage point at safety, observing the action around the line of scrimmage from about 20 yards away. Walters said that Thieneman’s positioning allowed him to stop explosive plays and zone overlap among members of the secondary.

Purdue has eleven straight Power Five games to follow their loss to the Bulldogs. Growing pains are a given with an inexperienced roster that will need some time to gel together and find their rhythm.

Purdue put 35 points on the board, and lost by a small margin. Unsatisfied as he was with the result, Walters knows a loss to a good team doesn’t define an entire season.

“You also can’t overreact and panic from one game.” Walters said. “But when you make mistakes like we made and can’t extend drives and can’t get off the field, it’s hard to get a win.”