The walls of the Mollenkopf Athletic Center are adorned with banners celebrating Purdue’s All-American and bowl football legends.

The latest addition to this lineage – Charlie Jones, last season’s All-American wide receiver, led the nation with 110 catches and 1361 receiving yards.

Jones, who notched 12 touchdowns last year, was the number-one receiving target for Purdue before he was drafted to the Cincinnati Bengals in the offseason.

Jones’ departure has left a wide-open gap in the receiving room and a question lingering in the air: Who will fill his shoes as the premier receiving target for the upcoming season?

When asked, wide receivers coach Cory Patterson said it’s not quite that simple.

“We’ll find out. Right now, I think this offense is so wide open, and I don’t know if it’ll be just one guy catching balls,” Patterson said. “Hopefully, all these guys go out here and do something, give me a reason to clap on the sidelines.”

Jones was thrown between 10 and 15 targets a game last season, but the strategy of offensive coordinator Graham Harrell’s Air Raid offense is to distribute the passing game among a multitude of receivers.

Pre-season depth charts show the starting three wideouts are T.J. Sheffield, Deion Burks and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen.

Jones’s 2022 receiving yardage alone is higher than the combined receiving yardage of this trio throughout their entire careers.

The shadow cast by Jones’s prominence last season limited opportunities for the rest of the wideouts. Jones stayed the bona fide No. 1 target all season.

Sheffield, the most experienced of the group, finished with 480 receiving yards last year behind Jones and Payne Durham. However, Sheffield has more game-time reps than anyone else in the current receiving corps.

Last season, Sheffield had 12 starts and appeared in all 14 games. Burks saw action in all 14 games but started only once against Illinois. Yaseen appeared in eight games.

When asked about the group’s limited opportunities last season, Patterson said there’s no lack of opportunity now.

“Coach Walt said the time is now. They got an opportunity. Everybody can say what opportunity they didn’t have before. Right now the opportunity is right in front of them. I tell them that every day,” Patterson said. “I walk around and say ‘Remember this, y’all asked for this.’ So now, you get the opportunity. Let’s go see what you do with it.”

Sheffield was named a captain on Tuesday and spoke about his expanded responsibilities.

“Going over plays and helping the younger guys come along, that’s one thing coach Walters has been preaching to me. It’s not just doing things and keeping it to myself,” Sheffield said. “Just spreading the love with other teammates and bringing them along.”

Burks is a physical unit, yet remarkably fast. This upside could be brought to light when he plays this season.

“What guys are freaks on the team? I think pound for pound, Burks, he looks like an action figure. You know, he’s running 22-plus miles per hour,” head coach Ryan Walters said.

Deion smiled when the action figure comment was mentioned on Wednesday.

“I weigh about 190, so I am putting up a lot of weight. I bench press about 315 and squat about over 450, so I’ll say it comes from that part,” Burks said. “And yeah, running 22 miles per hour when we run.”

Burks said he believes he could be the go-to guy and primary option in this offense because of the alignment of his skill set with the dynamics of the Air Raid.

“With Hudson Card being a great quarterback and all the other great receivers we have too, I feel like it could open me up some more too. And I could be that guy,” Burks said.

It’s been a long summer, Yaseen said. He wants to show up on Saturdays and “be that guy” as well.

Patterson mentioned Mershawn Rice, Elijah Canion, Jayden Dixon-Veal and Jaron Tibbs are receivers who might see action this year.

Last season’s leading rusher Devin Mockobee will be back after his record-breaking freshman year. Quarterback Hudson Card made himself known for his wheels, extending plays with his mobility.

As Walters put it, “He can go hit a home run.” The offense will also utilize receiver in the backfield Tyrone Tracy Jr.

The absence of a No. 1 downfield option like Jones is looming on the horizon. Integrating West Coast strategies, short passing sequences that pave the way for ground dominance, into the Air Raid is a real possibility.

This means the offense could have a more run-heavy scheme than what Harrell has called in the past.