Former Purdue football player George Karlaftis partnered with Chipotle as part of the restaurant’s series partnering with athletes preparing for the NFL draft.

Karlaftis played defensive end for Purdue in the previous three seasons and is expected to attend the NFL draft on April 28.

Chipotle is also partnering with former Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton as part of the promotion.

Karlaftis’ Chipotle order, which features triple steak, double white rice and light cheese, will be featured on the Chipotle app and website as a menu item for a limited time starting Monday.

As part of the partnership, Karlaftis sat down for an interview with Purdue alum Kelly Kitchel, a video of which was posted on twitter.

He said in the interview that his order usually contains those items, except with brown rice instead of white rice.

He was later asked which cartoon character he would want to play him in a movie/TV show, Karlaftis said, “I think Gon (Freecss) from Hunter x Hunter. It’s one of my favorite shows. It’s an anime.”

Gon Freecss is the main character of the anime series, Hunter x Hunter.

“(He works hard, is dedicated and) wants to protect the people he loves,” Karlaftis said, while also wearing a sweatshirt with Shikamaru Nara, a character from Naruto.