PHILADELPHIA – The No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s Peacocks have seen their offense take off in the tournament far exceeding their season performance. Head coach Shaheen Holloway has lit a fire under his players and has used a multitude of players and set plays to score.
Players such as leading scorer Darryl Banks, who averaged 11.4 points per game on the year, have had an outstanding turn around in the Cinderella run. Banks scored a season high 27 points and sank five 3-pointers in St. Peter’s’ (21-11) toppling of the Kentucky Wildcats Thursday night.
“The COVID break put us on pause and put a perspective on things for us,” Banks said in a Thursday press conference. “(It showed us) how the game could be taken away from you at any second. Just thinking about that, we knew when we came back, we had to really lock in and really focus and buy into what coach (Holloway) was telling us”
The Peacock’s next leading scorer and the only other double digit scorer is KC Ndefo. The 6-foot-7-inch senior from Elmont, New York finished the Murray State game with 17 points, 7 of those coming from free throw shooting — a season high record as well.
“I feel like we've had (a chip on our shoulders) all year-round,” Ndefo said. “This is who we are. Just being able to be on the big stage and finally show that this is what we do and this toughness and chip on our shoulder is what we bring to the table.”
Doug Edert hails from a town in New Jersey that is a 30-minute drive from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. He leads the team in 3-point percentage, maintaining a 42.5% on 106 attempts.
While staying in double digit figures the past four games, the junior is now one of the best known players in the tournament, courtesy of his splashy personality and stylish mustache. Edert capitalized on the five seconds of fame by participating in several promotions over the weekend, including a chicken wing deal with Buffalo Wild Wings.
“It's been crazy since we got here for all of us really,” Edert said, trying to dismiss the buzz surrounding his team. “We're trying to get our priorities straight, but it's very clear that our priority is getting the win.”
The 6-foot guard from San Juan, Puerto Rico, Matthew Lee, hasn’t had any stand out performances this tournament just yet, shooting below his season average the past two games. In both games, however, his team relied on him to hit clutch free throws late in the game.
Sticking to what the team has been saying all week, Lee said he has no fear of the highest seeded team left in the East — Purdue.
“Like (my teammates) said before, it's just basketball,” Lee said, “I don't think you should go into any game being intimidated by anybody. As a person yourself, I don't think you should be intimidated by anything.”
Twin brothers Hassan and Fousseyni Drame are in their junior year at St. Peter’s and have been playing together for their whole lives. Both went to the same high school in New York and now play an abundance of minutes for head coach Holloway.
Both Drame brothers are 6-foot 7-inches, 200 pounds and represent the team’s most effective size that consistently sees the court. The question of size has always been an issue on the coaches mind when getting a game plan together.
“Purdue is a great team,” Holloway said. “Very well-coached. Great players. It's hard, man. Got to pick and choose your poison. They've got two very good big guys down low, they've got great guards.”
Las Vegas betting odds predicts No. 3 Seed Purdue (29-7) will safely put an end to the Peacocks’ journey, putting the Boilers as 12.5-point favorites. But the Peacocks now upset two tournament teams, and they have the mindset to do it again.
The game is scheduled to start at 7:09 p.m., Friday and will be broadcast on CBS.