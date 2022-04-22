The Big Ten women’s basketball tournament will be held in Minneapolis in 2023 and 2024, and the men’s basketball tournament will be held there in 2024.
Most recently, Minneapolis was the location for the Women’s Final Four.
“You look at what just happened with the Women’s Final Four recently, the crowds were incredible,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said on the Big Ten Network. “The energy in Minneapolis was outstanding.”
Warren worked with the Minnesota Vikings from 2005 until 2019, when he was hired as Big Ten commissioner.
The 2023 men’s basketball tournament will be held in Chicago. The tournament was held in D.C. in 2017 and in New York in 2018, diverting from the trend of alternating between Indianapolis and Chicago.
The last time that the women’s tournament was held outside of Indianapolis was 2015, taking place in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.
The Big Ten football championship will continue to be held in Indianapolis through 2024, where it’s been played every year since the game’s inception in 2011.