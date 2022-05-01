Purdue softball won only three of its last 17 games, none of which were by more than 3 runs. In the penultimate series of their season, the Boilermakers needed a triumph.
The team (22-29, 4-14 Big Ten) didn’t give up as it battled through five extra innings in a doubleheader last Friday, earning its first win by more than 3 runs since March 13.
The Boilers achieved their first resounding victory, nay triumph since March 13 over Rutgers (25-28, 3-17 Big Ten) 8-2.
The bats seemed to be built with something different today as Purdue and Rutgers combined for four home runs, two of which came in the first inning.
Senior shortstop Rachel Becker started the offense for the Boilers, knocking in a home run in the team's first at-bat of the day. Freshman second baseman Jade Moy bookended the inning with another solo homer between two outs.
The next inning saw a streak of hitting that nearly closed the game. A single and a hit-by-pitch filled the bases for center fielder Kiara Dillon to bring in after a two-RBI double.
Becker then walked in her following at-bat, leading to the same situation with runners on first and second. Senior first baseman Alex Echazarreta followed suit with the same 2-run RBI double.
Senior pitcher Brenna Smith walked through fire in the first couple of innings. The senior left two runners on base in the first, second and third innings.
It wasn’t until the fifth that Purdue gave up its first run off a solo homer. The one hit, however, did prevent the team from mercy ruling them in the sixth inning.
Senior catcher Kaeley Hallada got the final homer of the day, with a 2-run bomb in the bottom of the fifth that put Purdue up to its final score of 8 runs.
The team had a little difficulty putting the game away, however, giving up three singles with one out in the seventh. An extra run brought Rutgers just a bit closer.
Junior closer Alexa Pinarski worked it out and pitched into a double play, ending the game.
The Boilermakers play Iowa next on Friday. The game will take place in Iowa City and fans can watch the game on BTN+.